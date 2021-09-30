A step closer to identifying our next President

To the University community:

Today, La Salle University has publicly released the position profile for our 30th President—an important step toward identifying a transformational leader who will guide the University and uphold a commitment to its historic mission.

On behalf of the Presidential Search Committee and the Board of Trustees, I offer sincere gratitude to all of you—Christian Brothers, Cabinet and academic leadership, alumni, faculty, staff, and students—for participating in recent virtual and in-person listening sessions. Sharing your time and perspectives with us and our executive search firm partners at AGB Search served as a valuable tool, one that helped shape the position profile and inform the priorities of La Salle’s next President.

Our timeline remains unchanged. Publishing the position profile opens the University’s solicitation for qualified applicants with the goal of announcing a new President in early 2022.

Nominations for the position can be shared with the Presidential Search Committee by emailing PresidentSearch@lasalle.edu.

Thank you for your partnership and continued interest in this Presidential search process. Additional updates will follow as the Committee’s process moves forward. Review a page devoted to the Committee and its charge and learn more about this critical process.

Sincerely,

AmyLynn Flood, ’95

Chair, La Salle University Presidential Search Committee

Vice Chair, La Salle University Board of Trustees