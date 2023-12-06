La Salle celebrates the season with Holiday Village, Christmas tree lighting

The La Salle University campus was bustling in holiday and Christmas spirit as the community took part in the third annual Holiday Village and tree lighting ceremony on Monday, Dec. 4.

The event included a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony outside the Union with students, faculty, and staff. Santa and the Explorer had the honor of flipping the switch to make the tree aglow.

About 150 students, faculty, staff, and Christian Brothers mingled among the different spots located inside and outside of the Union to partake in a hot cocoa bar, cookie decorating, ornament making, and ugly sweaters designing.

Celebrations also included Hannukah and Kwanzaa displays and foods at festive tabling.

The crisp December night provided a seasonal backdrop for a merry and cheerful evening. After attendees prepared their cups of hot chocolate with whipped cream, marshmallows, and flavored syrups, and had their fill of holiday treats, they participated in the holiday activities and snapped photos with Santa.

The tree is decorated with white lights and blue ornaments, along with a snowflake topper. It is located outside of the Union on the patio and will be lit nightly through the Christmas and holiday season. A Nativity Scene is also set up on the corner of 20th and Olney.

Here are some highlights from the event:

