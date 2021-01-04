La Salle nursing students exceed national average on licensure exam

Undergraduate students in La Salle University’s nursing program achieved a 94.64-percent first-time pass rate of their national licensure exams for registered nurses.

The Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing confirmed the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) pass rate for La Salle’s recently graduated nursing students during the most-recent exam cycle, for the period of Oct. 1, 2019 – Sept. 30, 2020. The pass rate posted by La Salle’s nursing students exceeded the national average (87.53 percent) for this same cycle, according to the National Council of State Board of Nursing.

This marked the fourth consecutive testing cycle in which La Salle’s undergraduate nursing students achieved a first-time pass rate that exceeded 90 percent.

“The first-time pass rate achieved by our nursing students on the NCLEX-RN is an incredible testament to our students, faculty, and staff,” said Kathleen Czekanski, Ph.D., R.N., professor of nursing and dean of La Salle’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Czekanski pointed to the high performance of La Salle’s nursing students on the NCLEX-RN exam and the completion of their degree programs “amid unique circumstances.” In particular, she said, the school had to implement remote learning and virtual clinical experiences and transition all testing and student support services online.

“The exceptional first-time pass rate achieved by our talented students during this cycle is a demonstration of their commitment to excellence and the dedication and strength of our faculty and staff—all of which has positioned these students to launch rewarding careers as compassionate health care professionals in the nursing field,” Czekanski said.

—Christopher A. Vito