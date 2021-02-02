University announces additions, expanded roles for Executive Cabinet

Two senior leaders have been added to La Salle University’s Executive Cabinet, President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D., announced in a Feb. 2 message to the La Salle community.

Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85, will serve as Executive Vice President, effective immediately. Sean L. Corgan, J.D., will serve as Vice President and General Counsel, effective Feb. 8. Another member of the University’s senior leadership team, Angela Polec, Ed.D., has accepted an expanded portfolio in her appointment as Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing, and Communications, effective Feb. 8, President Hanycz also announced.

“On behalf of the La Salle community, I welcome Tim O’Shaughnessy back to his alma mater,” President Hanycz said. “Tim’s wealth of executive experience across the private and non-profit sectors will equip him for immediate success in his role within Executive Cabinet and the University. Additionally, I am grateful for the leadership and dedication that have been demonstrated by Sean and Angela in their stewardship at La Salle and acceptance of their new appointments. In these past months, our mettle, resourcefulness, and innovation have been tested by the pandemic and we have come together as a community to continue to serve our students and one another. I am confident in our ability to navigate this period of leadership transition while staying true to our historic mission and continuing to provide a transformational learning experience.”

O’Shaughnessy, in his role, is responsible for identifying, facilitating, and implementing strategic initiatives and partnerships to solidify La Salle’s future place in the market, while still delivering on and maintaining fidelity to the university’s mission. O’Shaughnessy will oversee the continued implementation of critical initiatives with a keen focus on business operations, enrollment, and advancement, among others. While he will continue to report to President Hanycz, as she moves through her transition over the next five months, O’Shaughnessy will assume increasing responsibility for overseeing the non-academic operations of the University.

He earned his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and his Bachelor of Science in business administration from La Salle University.

“The appointment of Tim O’Shaughnessy as Executive Vice President bolsters La Salle’s leadership during this important period of transition,” said William W. Matthews, III, Esq., ’90, Chair of La Salle’s Board of Trustees. “Tim brings a depth and breadth of experience to this role that translates in any industry, including higher education. His work in the coming months will bring a fresh, innovative perspective to our business operations. Building on Tim’s appointment—and further strengthening La Salle’s Executive Cabinet—is an expanded role for Angela Polec as Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing, and Communications and the promotion of Sean Corgan to Vice President of General Counsel and Secretary to the Board of Trustees. Angela and Sean have had a terrific impact on La Salle during their tenures thus far and I have every confidence that they will continue to provide invaluable service to us as we navigate a dynamic time for all colleges and universities.”

Corgan, effective Feb. 8, will be responsible for advising the President, the Board of Trustees, and University leadership on a variety of matters in support of the University’s mission, goals and objectives. Corgan joined the University in 2016 and most recently has served as Associate General Counsel.

Corgan earned his law degree from Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law, and undergraduate degree from the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass.

Polec, effective Feb. 8, will add oversight of enrollment and admissions initiatives across all programs to her portfolio. A member of Executive Cabinet upon joining the University in April 2019, Polec leads the development and management of the University’s brand, and oversees strategic communications, digital strategy, marketing, media relations, and University events. She most recently had served as Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

She holds an M.S. and a B.B.A. in marketing from Temple University and an Ed.D. in Higher Education Management at the University of Pennsylvania.