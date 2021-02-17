La Salle recognized among nation’s top military-friendly institutions

La Salle University has been recognized as a Military Friendly® institution by VIQTORY for its support of and resources for student veterans and active-duty military members.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey, based upon criteria like professional outcomes and student retention. Nearly 750 institutions nationally earned the 2021-22 designation.

“La Salle has a long, proud tradition of creating a welcoming environment for veterans and active service members who wish to advance their education,” said President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D. “As thousands of soldiers return from deployment, our University is prepared to extend academic, financial, and personal assistance to those who have served this country. La Salle offers financial and counseling services, flexible class schedules, courses that blend traditional and online formats, and convenient locations for students balancing work, school, family, and military service. Our faculty and staff are committed to providing excellence in teaching and learning and personalized attention to ensure each student’s success.”

La Salle maintains a 100-percent retention rate for first-time benefit users pursuing bachelor’s degrees. Yellow Ribbon Program funding is available at La Salle for qualified students. Business administration, criminal justice, nursing, psychology, social work, and computer and information systems are among La Salle’s most-popular areas of study for veterans and active military. Additionally, the Major General William Burns, ’54, Scholarship is available to ROTC students.

The University first established a reserve officer training corps (ROTC) program in 1950. Since then, more than 1,000 graduates have been commissioned as U.S. Army second lieutenants.

“Our ROTC program has a proud and profound history, with our cadets being among the best and brightest students La Salle has to offer,” said Br. Joseph Willard, FSC, advisor to the University’s Army ROTC program for the last 15 years.

Thomas “T.J.” Kolonis, ’21, is an Abington, Pa., native and four-year member of the University’s Army ROTC program. He arrived at La Salle as a contract cadet, with an eight-year commitment to the U.S. Army Reserves upon his graduation in May. Whether in morning physical training sessions, or in blocks of classroom instruction, Kolonis said La Salle offers ROTC students “an exceptional experience.”

“In my time here, what I’ve witnessed individually and among others is that La Salle is a great place—one that has been and continues to be very supportive of ROTC students like me,” said Kolonis, a finance major.

The list of Military Friendly® institutions is aimed at helping service members and their families select the best college, university, or trade school at which to receive the education and training needed to pursue a civilian career. Methodology, criteria, and weightings are determined with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings are determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, and persistence (degree advancement or transfer) for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts,” said Kayla Lopez, national director of military partnerships for Military Friendly®. “Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community.”

The 2021-22 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

About Military Friendly® Schools

The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data­-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all post­secondary schools that wish to participate.

About La Salle University

Established in 1863, La Salle University is a comprehensive Catholic university rooted in the tradition of the Brothers of the Christian Schools teaching order, which was founded by St. John Baptist de La Salle, the Patron Saint of Teachers. Known as an academic community of excellence shaped by Catholic and Lasallian values, La Salle remains steadfast in the pursuit of its mission of faith, service, community, and social justice.

—Christopher A. Vito