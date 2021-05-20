Reactions to Commencement, as captured on social media

La Salle University hosted a celebration for the Classes of 2020 and 2021—a couple miles south of campus and requiring a short trip down Broad Street.
The University recognized more than 3,000 graduates across all degree programs with separate in-person Commencement exercises May 15 at Lincoln Financial Field. The ceremonies, which brought together La Salle students and their families and loved ones, represented the first graduation ceremonies ever held at the Philadelphia Eagles’ stadium.
It was a day to remember. Here are some of the best reactions and moments from Commencement, as captured on social media:
Man, I sure am going to miss this place pic.twitter.com/3cTZimOBVE
— Christian Camacho (@CJphilly99) May 15, 2021
If you ever wondered what it would be like to sit on the literal 50-yard line @LFFStadium, I got you, friends. Congratulations @LaSalleUniv Class of 2021! #GoExplorers #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/hK9d1FbMhy
— Meg Kane (@margaretkane) May 15, 2021
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
What an amazing @LaSalleUniv Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 Graduation at Lincoln Financial Field! Go out into the world and “inspire and lead others by encouraging them.” -St John Baptist De La Salle #LaSalleGrad21 #LaSalleGrad20 pic.twitter.com/5yWF99zAxO
— Jim Plunkett (@Jim_Plunkett) May 16, 2021
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
—Christopher A. Vito