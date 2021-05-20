Skip to Main Content

Keeping our campus healthy and safe

La Salle News

May 20, 2021

Reactions to Commencement, as captured on social media

Two La Salle graduates taking a selfie together outside Lincoln Financial Field

La Salle University hosted a celebration for the Classes of 2020 and 2021—a couple miles south of campus and requiring a short trip down Broad Street.

The University recognized more than 3,000 graduates across all degree programs with separate in-person Commencement exercises May 15 at Lincoln Financial Field. The ceremonies, which brought together La Salle students and their families and loved ones, represented the first graduation ceremonies ever held at the Philadelphia Eagles’ stadium.

It was a day to remember. Here are some of the best reactions and moments from Commencement, as captured on social media:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steven Williams (@stevewillz___)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by vg 🦋 (@vlynnverde)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angus (@explorerangus)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kwame (@kwam3_)

—Christopher A. Vito

