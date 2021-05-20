Reactions to Commencement, as captured on social media

La Salle University hosted a celebration for the Classes of 2020 and 2021—a couple miles south of campus and requiring a short trip down Broad Street.

The University recognized more than 3,000 graduates across all degree programs with separate in-person Commencement exercises May 15 at Lincoln Financial Field. The ceremonies, which brought together La Salle students and their families and loved ones, represented the first graduation ceremonies ever held at the Philadelphia Eagles’ stadium.

It was a day to remember. Here are some of the best reactions and moments from Commencement, as captured on social media:

—Christopher A. Vito