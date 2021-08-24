Residence hall move-in—what to know

Here’s what La Salle’s residential students need to know before Aug. 27–29 move-in.

La Salle University is gearing up for Fall 2021 and, in particular, the arrival of its residential students. Campus housing will welcome students and up to two guests across three move-in days—from Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29.

Here’s what La Salle residential students need to know before their return to campus:

Schedule your move-in time. Students who have submitted their COVID-19 vaccination status documentation will have the ability to schedule a move-in time through the Housing and Dining tab in the myLaSalle portal. Those who filed an exemption will need to pick a day on which to receive a COVID-19 test at La Salle’s campus testing center at Treetops Café. (Essentially, for this group of students, your testing date is also your move-in date—dependent on a negative test result, of course. Email covid19@lasalle.edu for more information.)

Where to report. Whether you have a pre-approved move-in time, or you receive a test and corresponding negative result, you must first report to Trumark Financial Center to begin the check-in process. (There’s only one exception to this rule: All students moving into St. Neumann Hall can report directly to Neumann.)

Where to park. For an easier move-in process, park your vehicle closest to the residence hall where you will be living and simply walk to Trumark Financial Center for check-in. Then, fully unload your car in the marked loading zones and move your car to the Trumark parking lot. (For Neumann residents, the same rule above applies.)

Move-in timeline. Each residential student and their guests have only two hours to move into their residence hall. This is a deliberate measure from La Salle’s Housing and Residence Life team; it is aimed at encouraging a swift process, particularly one that is in line with La Salle’s Health and Safety guidelines.

Explore more, pack less. The Housing and Residence Life team has assembled a what-to-bring checklist to help in the days before your move-in date.

New-student checklist. New-student checklists went out via email earlier this month, with follow-up messages that followed. These include submitting an ID photo, completing payment or enrolling in a payment plan for tuition, and more. All new students should check their inbox to make sure all steps have been completed.

Other items to consider. Visit La Salle’s TruMark Financial branch in the Student Union to create an account and explore their banking services. The branch is open Aug. 27 from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Aug. 28 from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. … Check out the campus bookstore, The Outpost, which is available to residential students and their guests, too. It’s open Friday (9 a.m.–3 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.–4 p.m.), and Sunday (11 a.m.–3 p.m.)

Questions. Have questions? Email housing@lasalle.edu for more information.

—Christopher A. Vito