Dining on campus, an explainer

A helpful guide on where to eat and how to order meals at La Salle

Think you know the Union Food Court? Think again.

New this year are spots offering fresh salads, acai bowls, and fried chicken. And you might not have seen the 85” TV or the old-school video game consoles that have been installed.

While there are some changes, La Salle Dining has kept other details—like mobile ordering—the same.

Here’s what you need to know about the updates and upgrades to La Salle University’s campus dining experience:

WHERE TO EAT

Blue and Gold Dining Commons in the North Halls Complex and the Union Food Court are the primary spots for campus dining. Also, don’t forget the three campus markets—in the Union, St. Benilde Tower, and B&G—available for snacks, drinks, and more.

WHAT’S NEW?

Two dining options have been introduced to the Union: The EatWell Café is serving up fresh salads, wraps, grain and acai bowls for brunch and dinner, seven days a week. And then there’s the tasty hand-breaded chicken over at Tenders, Love, and Chicken.

GET YOUR GAME ON

The Point, a renovated space in the Union main level, is another new feature. It’s a hang-out locale between classes and a video-gaming hub with Donkey Kong and bubble hockey, among others. It has a pick-up window for dining orders—and an impressive 85” television where you can watch sports and more.

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND

Introduced last spring, Explorer’s Bake Shop in the Union Food Court provides on-the-go breakfast options, as well as smoothies, pastries, and other sweet treats.

Also, the farmer’s market—bringing fresh fruit and veggies to the Union—will be back. Stay tuned to La Salle Dining’s Instagram for details once the fall schedule is finalized.

ORDERING AND DELIVERY

The Sidekick mobile app is the preferred route when placing orders and picking up meals at all Union locations, both out of convenience and safety.

As for ordering late-night bites, the Good Uncle app is back. Four days weekly, you can have orders delivered to convenient pick-up points around campus.

NEED MORE?

Visit La Salle Dining online or stop by the Dining Services Office to learn more, like hours of availability, meal plans and pricing options, and more. And don’t forget to follow La Salle Dining on Instagram for the latest news, updates, and exclusive food options.

—Christopher A. Vito