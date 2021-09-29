Updates on two leadership searches

To the University community:

I have updates to share regarding two ongoing leadership searches:

Vice President of Finance & Administration and Treasurer

The University has received strong interest for this Executive Cabinet position. We are seeking a leader with more than 20 years of progressive accounting and finance experience, including at least 10 years in a senior-leadership role. The position requires a strong communicator with past experience working in an executive team and leading in a complex environment, who also possesses strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

The following faculty members, administrators, and University leaders comprise the search committee for this position:

Lynda Buzzard, CPA

Sean Corgan, Esq.

Meghan Pierce, Ph.D.

Gabrielle St. Léger, Ed.D.

Alicia Stonesifer, ’02, M.S. ’06

Lynne Texter, Ph.D.

Yusuf Joseph Ugras, Ph.D.

Steve Zarrilli, ’83

I have met recently with the search firm assisting us, Attolon Partners. Attolon is also working with our search committee to vet candidates. Interested and qualified applicants can apply for the position on Attolon’s site and by selecting “Current Attolon Opportunities.” Shortly, we will begin interviewing candidates. I am hopeful that we can have this position filled by the end of the calendar year.

Importantly, Stephanie Pricken has graciously agreed to remain in this role through the end of the year. I am grateful to Stephanie for all that she does. Her extended timeline will allow us to have a more orderly transition.

Dean of the School of Business

Our search for a permanent Dean of the School of Business is in its earliest stage, with the development and publication of the position profile and the assembly of the position’s search committee recently completed.

The ideal candidate is an innovative and entrepreneurial leader who can build new and strengthen existing programs, partnerships, and collaborations; serve as a champion for our students and their professional outcomes; and identify and promote educational and research activity.

The following faculty members, administrators, alumni, and student comprise the Dean of the School of Business search committee:

David Cichowicz, Ph.D. (co-chair)

Meredith Kneavel, Ph.D. (co-chair)

Patrick Coyle, Ph.D.

Mike DiPietro

Dennis Fitzgerald, ’95

Penelope Grob

Dan Joyce, M.A. ’01

C. Andrew Lafond, DBA

Adriana Puleo, ’24

Evgeny Radetskiy, Ph.D.

Mindy Tait, Ph.D.

Nilofar Varzgani, Ph.D.

Kristin Wentzel, Ph.D.

⚫ ⚫ ⚫

As we look to fill these two leadership roles, we are committed to ensuring that we identify a diverse slate of candidates. We are working with internal and external partners and organizations to support these searches.

Thank you to the aforementioned search committee members for their ongoing and important work. Thanks, also, to Stephanie Pricken and Yusuf Joseph Ugras, Ph.D., for their partnership and leadership as the University works to identify the next full-time leaders in these roles.

Sincerely,

Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85

Interim President