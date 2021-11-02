Alumni Association unveils honorees for annual awards dinner

The awards will be presented as part of Homecoming and Family Weekend.

Homecoming and Family Weekend 2021 is fast approaching and, with it, La Salle University prepares to celebrate one of the event’s marquee moments.

The La Salle University Alumni Association will recognize the 2021 recipients of the Signum Fidei Medal and the John J. Finley, ’24, Award. Both honors are to be presented at the Alumni Association’s annual awards dinner, held in in the Union Ballroom Friday, Nov. 12, as part of the Homecoming and Family Weekend.

Here’s what you need to know about these top honors from La Salle’s Alumni Association and this year’s awardees:

Signum Fidei Medal

Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia (CSS) will receive the Signum Fidei Medal.

The highest form of recognition awarded by the La Salle Alumni Association, the Medal has been given annually since 1942 and recognizes individuals or groups who have made most noteworthy contributions to the advancement of humanitarian principles in keeping with the Christian-Judeo tradition. The Medal derives its name from the motto of the Christian Brothers—“Sign of Faith.”

CSS has been meeting the basic human needs in the Philadelphia area since 1797. First incorporated in 1919, CSS benefits more than 175,000 individuals annually. Motivated by its mission to serve the most vulnerable and at-risk community members, CSS offers community-based and residential programs and services to assist residents of Philadelphia and its four surrounding counties. These programs and services positively impact the lives of immigrants, the homeless, senior citizens, women in crisis, the intellectually disabled, and dependent or delinquent youth.

James Amato, secretary for Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, will accept on behalf of Catholic Social Services.

John J. Finley, ’24, Award

Diego Calderin, ’83, will receive the John J. Finley, ’24, Award, which is presented each year to La Salle alumni who have exhibited outstanding service to the University or the Alumni Association. Finley, who died in 1961, had served as Alumni Association President, Vice President, and Treasurer. To his contemporaries, he earned the nickname “Mr. La Salle” for his dedication to the University.

Calderin is co-founder and managing partner of Banbury Systems, an internet-of-things (IoT) data platform for RFID inventory and asset tracking. Previously, he was co-founder and chief technology officer of Anexinet, an award-winning digital systems integration company; a software engineer with GE; and a consultant to many Fortune 500 companies.

Born in Havana, Cuba, Calderin earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in computer science from La Salle. While at La Salle, he participated in various productions of the Masque, was a member of Sigma Beta Kappa fraternity, and performed at campus coffee houses. A loyal supporter of his alma mater, he subsequently served 10 years on La Salle’s Board of Trustees, with roles as either chair or member on its student affairs, finance, and facilities committees. He was an advisory board member for the University’s Integrated Science, Business, and Technology (ISBT) program and its Center for Entrepreneurship. He is married to his wife of 37 years and fellow La Salle alum, Linda Schaefer Calderin, ’83.

Alpha Epsilon Alumni Honors Society

Also, the La Salle Alumni Association will induct more than 30 graduating students into the Alpha Epsilon Alumni Honors Society.

The Alpha Epsilon Alumni Honor Society recognizes high-performing seniors who are ranked in the top 20 percent of their class academically, and who contribute to the campus community via participation and leadership in student organizations, social groups, the performing arts, service organizations, and athletics.

—Christopher A. Vito