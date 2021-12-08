A photo recap of the tree-lighting ceremony and holiday festival

The event included a hot cocoa bar , card-writing station , and farmer’s market.

The La Salle University community came together on Monday night, Dec. 6, to celebrate the holiday season.

A winter festival included a Christmas tree lighting on Hansen Quad, as well as a hot cocoa bar, card-writing station, and farmer’s market on the Quad and inside the La Salle Union. About 100 members of the community mingled among the different stations on the cool, crisp night, enjoying the festive ambiance.

Attendees topped steaming cups of hot chocolate with whipped cream and candies, placed ornaments on Christmas trees, and picked up baked goods from the market. Guests could also stop by the Peer Educators Wellness table for free immune boosting packets and tips on how to remain healthy during the stressful finals and winter season. The Christmas tree lighting received a countdown from Gabrielle St. Léger, Ed.D., Vice President of Student Development & Campus Life, and Santa Claus himself.

La Salle Interim President Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85, also snapped a photo with Santa Claus.

The tree, strung with white lights and dressed with gold bows, is situated between the grotto and the Union, and will be aglow nightly through the Christmas season. Another tree is located near Starbucks inside the Union.

Here are some highlights from the event:

—Meg Ryan