For hundreds of high school students, an introduction to business education

The Aspiring Business Leaders Conference brought area students to La Salle’s campus.

The mention of homework on a Friday morning elicited a collective groan from those occupying the Founders’ Hall auditorium.

“But this isn’t a typical homework assignment,” cautioned Jim Plunkett, ’95, ’06, La Salle University’s executive director of admissions. “I want you to read up on us. Walk our campus. Get to know La Salle University. Because our promise is to know you and support you.”

Plunkett addressed more than 200 students visiting La Salle Nov. 19 for the Aspiring Business Leaders Conference, a first of its kind at the University.

Over only a few hours, the high school students heard from faculty members and administrators at La Salle’s School of Business, who introduced them to the concepts, curriculum, and careers that are available to them upon enrollment at and graduation from La Salle.

A series of workshops centered on entrepreneurship, leadership styles, supply chain logistics, and corporate responsibility, among other topics.

“You will not be anonymous here,” said Joseph Ugras, Ph.D., interim dean of La Salle’s School of Business. “We will give you one-on-one attention. We will personalize your education. We will give you support and give you a home.”

The students, ranging from ninth- to 12th-graders, represented six public, charter, and archdiocesan high schools in Philadelphia and New Jersey: Archbishop Ryan High School, Father Judge High School, Little Flower Catholic School for Girls, Mastery Charter-Shoemaker, Northeast High School, and West Deptford High School.

—Christopher A. Vito