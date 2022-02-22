Celebrating Lent at La Salle

Lent begins with Ash Wednesday and concludes with Holy Week in April.

La Salle University Ministry, Service, and Support (UMSS) has developed the following schedule of Masses, programs, and events focused on togetherness and faith this Lenten season:

Ash Wednesday

The Lenten season begins with the celebration of Ash Wednesday, which this year falls on March 2. There are several places on La Salle’s campus where you can receive ashes on this holy day of prayer, fasting, and reflection.

Here is when and where ashes will be distributed:

9 a.m. St. Benilde Tower lobby

10:30 a.m. De La Salle Chapel

12 p.m. Founder’s Hall atrium

1 p.m. Mass, De La Salle Chapel

3 p.m. De La Salle Chapel

4 p.m. De La Salle Chapel

Confession

You can celebrate the sacrament of reconciliation by scheduling time for confession with Father Frank Berna, Ph.D., each Wednesday in Lent, from 1:30–4 p.m. Email Fr. Frank to learn more.

Mass

Celebrate Mass several times each week throughout Lent, including Sunday at 5 p.m. On weekdays, Mass also is available Monday through Thursday at 1 p.m. All Masses are offered in the De La Salle Chapel in College Hall.

Stations of the Cross

This devotion is offered every Friday at 1 p.m. in the De La Salle Chapel, with the officiant reminding us of Jesus’ path toward his crucifixion and death.

Labyrinth walk

Every Tuesday, at 2 p.m., you can visit De La Salle Chapel to participate in the Labyrinth—a walking meditation to assist people to find peace and clarity, manage stress, make decisions, and heal physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

The Labyrinth has a single path winding toward the center, which is visible anywhere from the circuit’s perimeter. There is one continuous path that leads to the center and then back out again, so there are no decisions to make and you simply follow the path—unlike a maze, which has dead ends and requires decisions about which path to follow. (Can’t attend? Download and print a finger Labyrinth to be colored or traced anywhere and everywhere you find yourself.)

Mindfulness

Make time for mindfulness this Lent. Join others in a mindfulness sitting session every Monday at 12 noon in the Interfaith Prayer room, located on the lower level of College Hall.

Weekly retreat

Need a moment of peacefulness and reflection in your otherwise congested schedule? Stop by De La Salle Chapel at 1:30 p.m. every Thursday in Lent for a “busy person’s retreat,” which offers a short reflection experience.

Simple meals

Every Tuesday at 6 p.m., join with others in the University community for a simple meatless meal from a developing country and hear an inspiring story of someone from the country.

Evensong

This weekly, student-led prayer and reflection service begins at 5 p.m. every Thursday in De La Salle Chapel. All are welcome.

Memorial Mass

Each year, Lasallians around the world celebrate the feast day of Saint John Baptist De La Salle on April 7—the day on which he died. You are welcomed to a memorial Mass at De La Salle Chapel on Thursday, April 7, beginning at 1 p.m., to honor St. La Salle’s legacy.