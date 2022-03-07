Accounting alumna to receive La Salle Women in Leadership Award

Rosalind W. Sutch, CPA, MT, ’02, once the youngest shareholder in Drucker & Scaccetti’s history, is its first Chief Growth Officer.

Rosalind Sutch, ’02, first heard about Drucker & Scaccetti at a La Salle University Finance & Accounting Network night. With its focus on female leadership, diversity, and tax Sutch quickly knew it was the accounting firm for her and one that presented an opportunity to learn and grow.

Sutch is this year’s recipient of La Salle University’s Women in Leadership Award. The award is given to an alumna who melds career distinction and community engagement, with Lasallian values in her personal and professional life.

“It seemed obvious to me that working for a firm with a woman’s name on the door would mean that there are opportunities for me and for other women in leadership,” Sutch explained. “So I’m really proud to continue to build those legacies and opportunities for our future women leaders, and I feel like this award recognizes it’s been a focus of mine.”

The award luncheon will be held Saturday, March 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Founder’s Hall.

“Roz has distinguished herself professionally, as well as contributing her time to La Salle and the community,” said James McGrory, CPA, ’87, who nominated Sutch. “I have worked with Roz for over 20 years and am continually impressed with her focus and her energy. She embodies the Lasallian way.”

Sutch began at Drucker & Scaccetti as an undergraduate intern. In January 2009, she became, at that time, the youngest shareholder ever at D&S. She offers business, tax, and financial consulting services to the LGBTQ community, professional athletes, artists and entertainers, large corporations and partnerships, high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and closely held businesses.

In 2022, Sutch became the firm’s first Chief Growth Officer. She is now responsible for driving strategies that directly impact revenue growth. She is a part of the firm’s management committee—currently comprised of all women—and board of directors, as well.

Sutch said her favorite part of work is being able to solve problems for clients in a creative way. The most challenging, she said, is finding the right balance between client-facing work and leadership duties.

“It’s about finding that right balance to make sure that I’m doing what’s right to help grow the firm in my role as chief growth officer and supporting my staff but also, meeting the needs of my clients and hopefully exceeding their expectations,” she said.

Sutch is also an active La Salle alumna. She is a member of the President’s Advisory Council, a regular participant in the School of Business events, and a participant in on-campus student recruiting efforts for D&S.

Staying involved as an alumna is a priority for Sutch as she wants to help young Lasallians succeed as those in the community helped her. Her advice to future female leaders is to ask questions, look for opportunities, and find a company with a leadership structure that uplifts employees to be their best selves.

“Even when something is outside of your comfort zone and you’re not sure if you’ll succeed, the only way you’re going to know is if you try,” she said. “So keep raising your hand and keep looking for opportunities to build your leadership toolkit.”

Attendees of the Women in Leadership event on March 19 will hear from the event’s keynote speaker Lorraine Niba, Ph.D., MBA ’07. She is the executive director of Discovery and Open Innovation at Kalsec Inc., the leading producer of natural taste and sensory solutions, colors, and hop products for the food and beverage industries. She is also the founder and president of the Kuwa Women’s Foundation, a nonprofit organization empowering African girls and young women in STEM, business, and leadership.

— Meg Ryan