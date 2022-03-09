Here’s how you can help on Day of Giving

Alumni have made sizable contributions aimed at encouraging participation.

La Salle’s 9th annual Day of Giving is Tuesday, March 22. (Helpful reminder: You don’t have to wait until then to make a gift.)

If you’re looking to make the biggest impact, consider supporting one of the University’s Day of Giving challenges. Alumni and friends of La Salle have made substantial pledges in the hope of inspiring others to make in-kind gifts on Day of Giving. Here are a few:

The Women’s Giving Challenge

More than a dozen alumnae, led by Trustee Ellen Reilly, ’83, have established this challenge to match every contribution, dollar for dollar, up to $200,000. It’s the largest Day of Giving challenge ever established.

It’s an unrestricted challenge, meaning gifts to any area of the University will apply—so long as you select that your gift is part of the Women’s Giving Challenge.

Alumni Association Challenge

The La Salle Alumni Association will kick in $10,000 if 150 total donors make gifts of any size to the Alumni Fund.

La Salle’s 9th annual Day of Giving

Tuesday, March 22

lasalle.edu/dayofgiving

La Salle Athletics Challenge

There are two giving challenges that, if unlocked, would provide $10,000 to the Department of Athletics.

The team and/or coach with the most unique donors will receive $5,000 from La Salle Athletics.

The team and/or coach with the most dollars raised will earn $5,000 from La Salle Athletics.

Women’s Lacrosse Challenge

Two giving challenges could unlock $10,000 on Day of Giving. Gifts from 50 unique donors would release $5,000; an additional $5,000 is up for grabs if the team achieves gifts from 75 unique donors.

Women’s Soccer Coaches Championship Challenge

The coaching staff of La Salle’s women’s soccer team will match all gifts made to the program up to $10,000.

La Salle TV Studio Challenge

La Salle TV, which features a variety of student-produced programs, needs your help. Support La Salle TV’s upgrade to a high-definition campus studio. You can unlock a $25,000 pledge from an anonymous donor by helping the La Salle TV Studio Fund reach 50 donors and $15,000 in gifts.