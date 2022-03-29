Nation’s best job-placement rate belongs to La Salle’s MBA program, according to U.S. News

La Salle University’s full-time MBA program ranks No. 1 in the nation for job-placement rate, with 100% of graduates securing jobs within three months of graduation.

U.S. News & World Report ranked La Salle as the best in the country in MBA job-placement rate as part of its 2023 U.S. News Best Graduate Schools report, unveiled March 29. The 100% job-placement rate among La Salle MBA alumni tied the University with programs at Michigan State, Duquesne, Pacific Lutheran, and South Carolina universities.

This marked an increase from U.S. News’ 2022 report, within which La Salle’s three-month job placement rate was among the best in the country at 94.1%. U.S. News ranked La Salle’s full-time MBA program just outside the top 100 in the country.

This recognition for the full-time MBA program shows just one way La Salle prepares students for their careers following graduation, said Joseph Ugras, Ph.D., associate professor of accounting and interim dean of La Salle’s School of Business.

“Our MBA program prepares students to become business leaders in their communities and across the world, with 100% of them hired by highly respected companies and institutions. This ranking from U.S. News demonstrates how our rigorous curriculum translates to professional careers in business. Our MBA program generates a return on investment that rivals the best that U.S. business schools have to offer,” Ugras said.

La Salle University’s full-time MBA program ranks No. 1 in the nation for job-placement rate, with 100% of graduates securing jobs within three months of graduation.

“La Salle’s full-time MBA is just one example of the University’s exceptional graduate-degree programs,” said Interim President Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85. “Regardless of a student’s major or academic program, our mission at La Salle is to educate students holistically in the Lasallian way and support them through to graduation as they enter the world and the workforce prepared to excel in industry and lead in their communities and their desired professional fields.”

Established in 1955, La Salle’s School of Business delivers an innovative education that prepares its students to do meaningful business. AACSB recently extended its accreditation of the school through 2025.

AACSB, or the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools. AACSB accreditation is considered the highest standard of excellence in business education. Less than five percent of the 13,000 business schools globally have earned AACSB accreditation, placing La Salle’s School of Business among the leading business schools in the world.

Through the full-time MBA program, students gain communication, computer, and quantitative skills to be successful business leaders across the globe. Students can choose their specialization from a variety of options: accounting, business systems and analytics, finance, general business administration, management, or marketing. The program immerses students in an intercultural environment while attending classes.

Multiple La Salle graduate-degree programs were recognized in the most recent U.S. News national rankings of graduate schools. The University’s part-time MBA, psychology, and public health programs also received recognition nationally.

— Meg Ryan