Everything to know about Commencement 2022

The time is almost here, Explorers.

Commencement Weekend is right around the corner. Here is a guide to the necessary information for this year’s celebration.

When is Commencement Weekend?

The two-day event will be held on May 13–14.

When are the Commencement ceremonies?

The undergraduate ceremony for bachelor’s and associate’s degree candidates is Saturday, May 14, at 10 a.m. in McCarthy Stadium. The graduate ceremony, also at McCarthy Stadium, begins at 2:30 p.m. for master’s and doctoral degree candidates.

In addition to the University-wide Commencement ceremony, individual schools or departments may have special events for graduates. The individual academic department school ceremony pages will have more information.

What happens if it rains?

If there is inclement weather, two separate undergraduate commencement ceremonies will be held indoors at TruMark Financial Center. The School of Arts and Sciences ceremony will start at 10 a.m. and a ceremony for the Schools of Business and Nursing & Health Sciences will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The graduate ceremony would move indoors at TruMark Financial Center, too, with a time to be determined, if needed.

Are there any other Commencement Weekend events?

Baccalaureate Mass is Friday, May 13, at 6 p.m., in McCarthy Stadium with the Graduation Gala following at 7 p.m. at the La Salle tennis courts.

If I’m set to graduate, what do I need to do to attend commencement?

Graduation is not an automatic process. The Registrar’s Office can answer questions about receiving a diploma. Specific questions regarding academic eligibility, application for graduation, or academic requirements should be directed to a student’s academic adviser or Dean’s office.

To apply for graduation, students should log on to the mylasalle Portal and search “Apply for Graduate.” After completing the graduation application, it is submitted to the appropriate Dean’s or Program Director’s Office. Check the specific Dean’s or Program Director’s Office for deadline dates pertaining to each conferral of degree.

Remember: No student will receive their degree (meaning they cannot graduate) without applying to graduate. The $100 graduation fee will be assessed to accounts once the graduation application is processed by the Registrar’s Office.

How many tickets are allotted to each graduate?

Official invitations to Commencement Weekend are sent to graduating students in early April.

Submissions for participation and claiming tickets must be received by Sunday, May 1.

Graduating students can request up to four primary tickets and an additional four supplemental tickets for their individual ceremony, if held outdoors. In the event of inclement weather, only the four primary tickets will be honored for the graduating student’s designated indoor ceremony. Children aged three and under are not required to have a ticket for entry, as it is expected they will be seated on a guardian’s lap throughout the ceremony.

Electronic tickets for those participating in Commencement Weekend are distributed via e-mail beginning Monday, May 2.

Visit La Salle’s Commencement website for information on hotel accommodation, parking, and more.

How can I prepare for Commencement Weekend?

The Grad Fair, scheduled for April 5 from 11 a.m.–6 p.m., is one stop for all things Commencement Weekend.

At the event, held at the La Salle Outpost and on the Hansen Quad driveway, students can:

Ask questions related to Commencement Weekend.

Pick up and/or purchase caps, gowns, and other graduation-related items, including announcements, class rings and diploma frames.

Get senior portraits taken.

Speak with Registrar’s Office staff about your graduation application.

Speak with Alumni Engagement staff about life after graduation and alumni engagement programs, including the alumni career network.

Receive information related to La Salle’s graduate programs and other adult enrollment opportunities.

Discover resources available through the Career Center.

Receive information related to the Senior Gift and giving back to La Salle post-graduation.

What about senior portraits?

The University partners with LifeTouch each year to provide graduating students the opportunity to get their senior portraits taken. Business attire suggested. A cap and gown will be provided for students to wear during their portrait session.

During the week of April 4, LifeTouch will be offering sitting sessions on-campus in Room 312 of the La Salle Union. Make an appointment on the Lifetouch website using School Code 87165 or by calling 1-(800) 687-9327.