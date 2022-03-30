Our search for La Salle’s Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs

To the University community:

The Board of Trustees’ selection of Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., as our 30th President is our University’s most-critical leadership appointment. Next, in both priority and significance, is the identification and hire of La Salle’s next Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.

The Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs serves as La Salle’s chief academic officer, with oversight of and responsibility for maintaining the University’s academic mission and programs. We are seeking a strategic leader who will help set the academic vision for the university.

The University has convened a search committee to guide us through this important hiring process. The committee consists of the following faculty, staff, and Trustees:

Co-Chair Gabrielle St. Léger, Ed.D., Vice President of Student Development and Campus Life

Co-Chair Swee-Lim Chia, Ph.D., President of La Salle Faculty Senate and Associate Professor of Marketing

Phenix Frazier Badmus, Executive Director of the Center for Academic Achievement

Rosemary Barbera, Ph.D., Associate Professor and Chair of Social Work

Hsiao-Ping Biehl, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Spanish

Kathy Czekanski, Ph.D., Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences

Stephen K. Degnan, ’87, University Trustee

Brian DeHaven, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Biology

Charles Fornaciari, Ph.D., Professor of Management

Kristin Heasley, Vice President of Human Resources

Brother William Mann, F.S.C., D. Min., University Trustee

Angela Polec, Ed.D., Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing, and Communications

Christen Rexing, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Public Health

Lynne Texter, Ph.D., Associate Provost

Kara Wentworth, Executive Director of The Nonprofit Center at La Salle

DHR Global has been selected as La Salle’s executive search firm partner to assist in the search process. DHR Global’s work with the University and the committee begins immediately, with representatives of the search firm visiting campus April 7–8 to begin listening sessions with key stakeholders and meet with the committee. More details about these listening sessions will follow from the search committee.

The committee members will work closely with President-elect Allen upon his arrival in April to ensure the success of this search. I invite your active participation in our search for La Salle’s next Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Sincerely,

Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85

Interim President