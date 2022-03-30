Skip to Main Content

La Salle News

March 30, 2022

Our search for La Salle’s Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs

To the University community:

The Board of Trustees’ selection of Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., as our 30th President is our University’s most-critical leadership appointment. Next, in both priority and significance, is the identification and hire of La Salle’s next Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.

The Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs serves as La Salle’s chief academic officer, with oversight of and responsibility for maintaining the University’s academic mission and programs. We are seeking a strategic leader who will help set the academic vision for the university.

The University has convened a search committee to guide us through this important hiring process. The committee consists of the following faculty, staff, and Trustees:

  • Co-Chair Gabrielle St. Léger, Ed.D., Vice President of Student Development and Campus Life
  • Co-Chair Swee-Lim Chia, Ph.D., President of La Salle Faculty Senate and Associate Professor of Marketing
  • Phenix Frazier Badmus, Executive Director of the Center for Academic Achievement
  • Rosemary Barbera, Ph.D., Associate Professor and Chair of Social Work
  • Hsiao-Ping Biehl, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Spanish
  • Kathy Czekanski, Ph.D., Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences
  • Stephen K. Degnan, ’87, University Trustee
  • Brian DeHaven, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Biology
  • Charles Fornaciari, Ph.D., Professor of Management
  • Kristin Heasley, Vice President of Human Resources
  • Brother William Mann, F.S.C., D. Min., University Trustee
  • Angela Polec, Ed.D., Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing, and Communications
  • Christen Rexing, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Public Health
  • Lynne Texter, Ph.D., Associate Provost
  • Kara Wentworth, Executive Director of The Nonprofit Center at La Salle

DHR Global has been selected as La Salle’s executive search firm partner to assist in the search process. DHR Global’s work with the University and the committee begins immediately, with representatives of the search firm visiting campus April 7–8 to begin listening sessions with key stakeholders and meet with the committee. More details about these listening sessions will follow from the search committee.

The committee members will work closely with President-elect Allen upon his arrival in April to ensure the success of this search. I invite your active participation in our search for La Salle’s next Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Sincerely,

Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85
Interim President

