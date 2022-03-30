Our search for La Salle’s Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs

To the University community:
The Board of Trustees’ selection of Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., as our 30th President is our University’s most-critical leadership appointment. Next, in both priority and significance, is the identification and hire of La Salle’s next Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.
The Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs serves as La Salle’s chief academic officer, with oversight of and responsibility for maintaining the University’s academic mission and programs. We are seeking a strategic leader who will help set the academic vision for the university.
The University has convened a search committee to guide us through this important hiring process. The committee consists of the following faculty, staff, and Trustees:
DHR Global has been selected as La Salle’s executive search firm partner to assist in the search process. DHR Global’s work with the University and the committee begins immediately, with representatives of the search firm visiting campus April 7–8 to begin listening sessions with key stakeholders and meet with the committee. More details about these listening sessions will follow from the search committee.
The committee members will work closely with President-elect Allen upon his arrival in April to ensure the success of this search. I invite your active participation in our search for La Salle’s next Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.
Sincerely,
Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85
Interim President