Athletics names Fran Dunphy, ’70, next men’s basketball coach

Fran Dunphy, ’70, a former La Salle University basketball player who went on to win more games than any other coach in Philadelphia Big 5 history, has been named the next head coach of the Explorers men’s basketball program.

Vice President of Athletics and Recreation Brian Baptiste announced Dunphy’s hire on April 5.

Dunphy returns to his alma mater with 30 years of head coaching experience between the University of Pennsylvania and Temple University. A member of four halls of fame, Dunphy earned induction into La Salle’s Hall of Athletes in February. He received a doctor of humane letters degree from La Salle in May 2021, when he served as the keynote speaker at the University’s Commencement ceremony.

He will serve as the 20th head coach in La Salle men’s basketball history.

“We are so proud to introduce Fran Dunphy as our head men’s basketball coach,” said William W. Matthews, III, Esq., ’90, Chair of La Salle University’s Board of Trustees. “Coach Dunphy is committed to excellence. He has demonstrated over his tremendous career that he knows how to develop players who achieve success on the court and in the classroom. As a La Salle alumnus, he knows our university’s Lasallian mission and embraces our program’s rich history, of which he was a part. Our entire university community wishes the best for Coach Dunphy and the program in the years ahead.”

—Christopher A. Vito