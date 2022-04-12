Wishing you a happy Easter and a joyous Passover

To the University community:

Spring is a time when we reflect on and observe the widespread renewal that’s happening around us. Perennial flowers and cherry blossoms begin to bloom. The Easter lily, as one example, is viewed as a particularly important symbol of resurrection and hope.

Holy Week, the most sacred time in the Christian calendar, is upon us. As Catholics, every time we go to Mass, we proclaim the mystery of faith by saying, “Christ has died, Christ is risen, Christ will come again.” During Holy Week we remember the Passion and death of Jesus and we celebrate His resurrection and triumph over death. I extend to you—our students, colleagues, alumni, Christian Brothers, and friends of La Salle—my warmest wish for a blessed Easter. Enjoy this time with your family, friends, and loved ones.

Also, it’s important to note the calendar overlap of Easter with the celebration of Passover. I pray for God’s blessings on the Jewish members of our community who this Friday begin a week-long observance of Passover.

Wishing Explorers everywhere a blessed and holy week filled with hope, love, and renewal.

Saint John Baptist de La Salle, pray for us.

Live Jesus in our hearts, forever.

Sincerely,

Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85

Interim President