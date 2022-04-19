Picture perfect: See La Salle’s photo-worthy campus spots

If you’ve driven by or walked through campus, you might have noticed new signage that’s been installed outside Connelly Library near 20th Street and Olney Avenue.

It’s the latest addition to La Salle’s photo-friendly Northwest Philadelphia campus, which spans roughly 133 acres and offers plenty of space to explore.

In addition to the popular corner at 20th and Olney, there are quite a few picturesque spots that provide stunning backdrops and Instagram-ready visuals. Here are a handful:

Hansen Quad: This dedicated green space at the heart of campus is where students gather to socialize, study, or simply relax in Adirondack chairs and hammocks. During the day, trees offer reprieve from the sun. And string lighting in separate locations invites activity at dusk. Wrought-iron gates provide playful spots for photos at any time of day, and the sightlines—with College Hall or Wister Hall in the background—can’t be beat.

St. John Baptist de La Salle statue: At a gate into Hansen Quad, off Olney Avenue near 19th Street, is where you will find a statue of St. John Baptist de La Salle—founder of the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools and patron saint of educators. The statue is situated between College Hall and the Lawrence Building. It’s a historical marker of great significance to La Salle University, the first higher education institution ever to bear his name.

La Salle’s L: The “La Salle L” signage serves as the go-to spot on campus for all Explorers—whether they are just beginning their La Salle journeys or while wearing caps and gowns in preparation for Commencement. It’s hard to miss the blue-and-gold display, installed outside the Lawrence Building and positioned at the northeast corner of Hansen Quad. It’s prominently featured in the Instagram accounts of La Salle’s students, faculty, and alumni.

The Blue Bridge: Connecting Main Campus, near TruMark Financial Center, and West Campus just outside St. Benilde Tower is the Blue Bridge. This pedestrian-only thoroughfare offers dynamic angles, as well as shelter from sun and rain for any-weather photo ops.

The Gatehouse: Located just off the southwest corner of Hansen Quad on 20th Street is the La Salle Gatehouse, where you can find “La Salle University” emblazoned atop wrought-iron gates. This serves as a pedestrian entryway to the Quad. Lighting for photos is best in the morning.

The Arch: Located toward the south end of Hayman Hall, the Arch provides a unique architectural view that has proven popular among La Salle’s students, whether snapping a selfie or photos with friends and family. This spot is at its finest in late March and early April, when cherry blossoms are in full bloom.

Saint Mary’s Grotto: A symbol of Lasallian Catholic heritage, Saint Mary’s Grotto is adjacent to the Union building on Hansen Quad. The grotto offers great vantage points at sunrise and an ideal spot for quiet reflection or prayer—even amidst the buzz of activity on the Quad.

—Shea Wright