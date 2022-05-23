President Allen listed among Pennsylvania’s most-influential higher ed leaders

Less than two months into his presidency, La Salle University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., is considered one of the most-influential higher education leaders in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, according to City & State PA.

Allen is featured in City & State PA’s 2022 Higher Education Power 100 list, unveiled April 25. The list, according to the publication, “recognizes the individuals who are redefining what it means to be a leader in this field.”

City & State PA points to La Salle’s high graduation rate and nation’s-best full-time MBA job placement rate as areas of opportunity for Dr. Allen, who began his University presidency in April.

Review City & State PA’s Higher Education Power 100 list.

—Christopher A. Vito