The first weeks of Dr. Allen’s presidency, in photos

Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., began his presidency at La Salle University in mid-April. Ever since, he has been a fixture at campus gatherings.

Here’s a glimpse at the first several weeks of Dr. Allen’s presidency.

Blessing from the Christian Brothers (April 18)

La Salle’s Brothers of the Christian Schools welcomed Dr. Allen into their private residence to pray for and bless his presidency on the first official day of his tenure.

Meeting La Salle’s community (April 19)

Several hundred flocked to the Union patio to greet Dr. Allen and share a few words with La Salle’s 30th President in one of his first days on campus.

Fran Dunphy introductory event (April 25)

The men’s basketball program welcomed Explorers legend Fran Dunphy, ’70, as its next coach with a celebration inside the Union Ballroom.

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes (April 26)

More than 100 students, faculty, and staff slipped into red high heels and walked one mile from the Union to Founders’ Hall—and back—to raise awareness around gender and sexual violence.

National College Signing Day (May 1)

Hundreds of #LaSalleBound students and their families gathered on Hansen Quad, where they made their commitment to La Salle University amid music, games, food, and a festival-like atmosphere.

President’s Cup (May 2)

The La Salle University Alumni Association held its 24th Annual President’s Cup Golf Tournament on a sunny Monday at the Blue Bell Country Club. Along with a day of golf, attendees enjoyed a women’s golf clinic, president’s cup raffle, silent and live auction, and dinner.

Commencement Weekend (May 13–14)

Graduates and their families came together at McCarthy Stadium for a Friday evening Baccalaureate Mass and Saturday’s Commencement exercises—the first of Dr. Allen’s presidency.

—Christopher A. Vito