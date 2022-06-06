New Brother Superior General has a connection to La Salle

A Christian Brother with a link to La Salle University has been elected the next leader of the historic order.

Armin Luistro, FSC, HON ’04, will serve as the 28th Superior General of the Brothers of the Christian Schools, following an election at the Institute’s 46th General Chapter, held in Rome from May 1–22. His term runs through 2029.

Brother Armin visited Philadelphia and La Salle University in May 2004, receiving an honorary doctor of humane letters degree at the University’s Commencement exercises.

His term as Superior General immediately follows the eight-year term of La Salle alumnus Brother Robert Schieler, FSC, ’72—the third American Brother to serve as Superior General. Br. Robert is the past General Councilor for the Lasallian Region of North America (RELAN), of which La Salle University is a part.

Br. Armin, 60, is the first Filipino to lead the Christian Brothers, a congregation of more than 3,000 brothers dedicated to the mission of Lasallian education. He entered the Brothers of the Christian Schools in 1979 and made his profession of final vows in 1988.

Br. Armin has more than 34 years of experience in the private and public educational sectors. Before his tenure as secretary of the Philippines’ Department of Education, he had served as Provincial of the District of the Philippines for more than a quarter-century. In that time, he oversaw the steady growth of Lasallian education in the Southeast Asian nation and the expansion of the Lasallian mission across the sprawling archipelago. Until his election as Superior General, he served as Provincial of the Lasallian East Asia District, which comprises seven Southeast Asian countries.

In addition to his honorary doctorate from La Salle, Br. Armin earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 1981 and a master’s degree in religious education and values education in 2003 from De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. He holds a doctorate in educational management from University of St. La Salle, Bacolod, Philippines.

—Christopher A. Vito