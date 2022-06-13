Skip to Main Content

Keeping our campus healthy and safe

More Info »
X

La Salle News

June 13, 2022

Lights, camera … La Salle

Hustle Movie
From left to right: Ainhoa Pillet as Lucia, Maria Botto as Paola and Adam Sandler as Stanley Sugerman filming a scene of “Hustle” at La Salle University’s Tom Gola Arena at TruMark Financial Center. (Courtesy of Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2022)

More from inside Gola Arena, when Adam Sandler visited last September to film part of his Netflix movie “Hustle”

For one week last September, the bright lights of Hollywood shined on La Salle University.

Actor Adam Sandler visited La Salle and its Northwest Philadelphia campus, as did hundreds of on-camera and behind-the-scenes support from the Netflix original movie “Hustle,” which premiered June 8.

“Hustle” depicts Sandler as an NBA scout who uncovers an international player with immense potential—the type of player who’s career is ascending, while Sandler’s character is trying to save his career.

The crew for “Hustle” traveled across Philadelphia, filming in Center City, Manayunk, and Roxborough, to name just a few locales. They also spent four days filming in Tom Gola Arena at TruMark Financial Center, using La Salle’s on-campus basketball arena as the fictitious host venue of the NBA Draft combine.

“Hustle” is available now on Netflix. Check out a few behind-the-scenes glimpses of their days filming at La Salle.

For more, read La Salle Magazine for an in-depth recap of the filming process at Gola Arena from the La Salle staff who played a role.

Hustle Movie
From left to right: Director Jeremiah Zagar, Juancho Hernangomez as Bo Cruz and Anthony Edwards as Kermet Wilts in Hustle. (Courtesy of Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2022)

 

Hustle Movie
From left to right: Anthony Edwards as Kermet Wilts and Adam Sandler as Stanley Sugerman in Hustle. (Courtesy of Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2022)

 

Hustle Movie
Director Jeremiah Zagar is seen behind the scenes during filming of Hustle. (Courtesy of Zak Mulligan/Netflix © 2022)

 

Hustle Movie
From left to right: Juancho Hernangomez as Bo Cruz and Anthony Edwards as Kermet Wilts in Hustle. (Courtesy of Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2022)

 

Hustle Movie
From left to right: Juancho Hernangomez as Bo Cruz and Anthony Edwards as Kermet Wilts in Hustle. (Courtesy of Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2022)

Share This