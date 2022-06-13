Lights, camera … La Salle

More from inside Gola Arena, when Adam Sandler visited last September to film part of his Netflix movie “Hustle”

For one week last September, the bright lights of Hollywood shined on La Salle University.

Actor Adam Sandler visited La Salle and its Northwest Philadelphia campus, as did hundreds of on-camera and behind-the-scenes support from the Netflix original movie “Hustle,” which premiered June 8.

“Hustle” depicts Sandler as an NBA scout who uncovers an international player with immense potential—the type of player who’s career is ascending, while Sandler’s character is trying to save his career.

The crew for “Hustle” traveled across Philadelphia, filming in Center City, Manayunk, and Roxborough, to name just a few locales. They also spent four days filming in Tom Gola Arena at TruMark Financial Center, using La Salle’s on-campus basketball arena as the fictitious host venue of the NBA Draft combine.

“Hustle” is available now on Netflix. Check out a few behind-the-scenes glimpses of their days filming at La Salle.

For more, read La Salle Magazine for an in-depth recap of the filming process at Gola Arena from the La Salle staff who played a role.