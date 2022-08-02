For three weeks, La Salle University turned its campus into a camp, of sorts.

The “Dream it, Design it, Build it” STEM Summer Enrichment camp engaged students entering grades 1-9 on campus from July 5-22.

The camp offered an inclusive, engaging, and integrated learning experience across a variety of subject areas including math, science, technology, foreign languages, engineering, language arts, and social studies. As a part of the graduate education certification program, La Salle’s graduate students led lessons throughout the day that were STEM based. Students played games, made art, learned new sports, and practiced personal wellness techniques throughout the camp experience.

Check out photos and video from this year’s camp: