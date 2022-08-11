President Allen’s Inauguration set for Oct. 28

The University also announced plans for an Inauguration Mass and other events.

The date is set.

La Salle University will inaugurate Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., as its 30th President across a series of events set for Oct. 27–28, the university announced.

Friday, Oct. 28 is reserved for President Allen’s Inauguration. The event will take place in Tom Gola Arena at TruMark Financial Center, with invited guests, dignitaries, alumni, and current students, faculty, and staff in attendance. A community celebration on Hansen Quad will follow.

Preceding the investiture ceremony is an Inauguration Mass scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Miraculous Medal Shrine, just west of campus. More details on the Inauguration, including access to the investiture via livestream, and other related events are forthcoming.

La Salle’s Board of Trustees approved the selection of Dr. Allen as La Salle’s President in early February. President Allen began his tenure April 18.

—Christopher A. Vito