New Explorer’s career plan? Advocate for those fighting rare diseases

Meet the Honors Program student and political science major who aims to make a difference for others.

Noah Davis-Logan, ’26, wants to make a difference with his La Salle University degree.

The Minotola, N.J., native hopes to work in public policy and pharmaceuticals as a lobbyist fighting for those, just like him, with rare diseases.

The incoming student’s aspirations are inspired by his personal journey.

Davis-Logan was diagnosed with hereditary angioedema (HAE) at age 3. HAE “is a disease characterized by recurrent episodes (also called attacks) of severe swelling of the skin and mucous membranes,” according to National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NIH). While HAE currently has no cure, physicians can help prevent attacks in patients through medication.

Davis-Logan’s journey with HAE has included challenges.

When he was first diagnosed, there was no medication approved for use on children. Instead, doctors administered androgens to prevent attacks. Davis-Logan began experiencing severe reactions to androgens at about age 6, he said, and he was later diagnosed with sixth nerve palsy, encephalopathy, and aseptic meningitis due to the medication. This adverse reaction led to physical therapy for Davis-Logan to relearn how to walk and talk.

To stay motivated to make a change in every way he can, he remembers a quote from his mother.

“With every breath we take, we are given the opportunity to better ourselves and others,” he recounted.

Davis-Logan will study political science at La Salle after hearing positive testimony from friends and family about the University. On a visit to La Salle’s Philadelphia campus, he understood what everyone was telling him through seeing the dedicated faculty and vibrant community.

“It far exceeded my expectations,” he said.

Brother Michael McGinniss, FSC, Ph.D., who directs the University Honors Program, met Davis-Logan during his application process and is excited to see him join the La Salle community.

“Noah comes to La Salle with experience in advocacy that is unique—many years speaking to and for people who need a public voice to get the health care that they need,” Br. Michael said. “I’m very much looking forward to him bringing that experience of public advocacy to our La Salle community—to inspire us all to strengthen our voices in the pursuit of social justice, equity and inclusion.”

Today, Davis-Logan advocates for those with HAE and rare diseases at events across the U.S. to help make the public more knowledgeable and fight for a better quality of life for himself and others. He wants to continue this work while attending La Salle.

“I want to be a voice for this group,” he said.

—Meg Ryan