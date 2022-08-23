Skip to Main Content

La Salle News

August 23, 2022

La Salle in the media | August highlights

Fran Dunphy

All summer, the New York Yankees have remained baseball’s top team. The New York Daily News highlighted the La Salle alumna who reports on them nightly. Media members also spoke to La Salle faculty in August, on topics ranging from back-to-school shopping and inflation.

Here are some of the headlines:

Fran Dunphy back on practice court at La Salle, still aiming for ‘perfection’

Philadelphia Inquirer

“He’s into perfection. Perfect footwork, perfect reads.” The Philadelphia Inquirer offers a preseason view from the men’s basketball practice court, where La Salle coach Fran Dunphy, ’70, presides—and preaches perfection.

A day in the life of YES clubhouse reporter Meredith Marakovits

New York Daily News

What’s it like to report on Bronx Bombers? The New York Daily News goes behind the scenes with New York Yankees reporter Meredith Marakovits, ’03, who earned a communication degree at La Salle.

Families fight inflation as back-to-school shopping starts. Here are some money-saving tips

6ABC

From pencils and paper, to clothing and computers, the costs for sending schoolchildren back to school are soaring. 6ABC interviewed marketing professor and department co-chair Swee-Lim Chia, Ph.D., for tips on how to avoid sticker shock.

La Salle University to offer new minor in Black Studies

Philadelphia Tribune

This fall, La Salle introduces a Black Studies minor available to all undergraduate students, regardless of their major. For the latest on the new program, the Philadelphia Tribune spoke to Pamela Barnett, Ph.D., professor of English and dean of La Salle’s School of Arts and Sciences.

Americans are still spending money, even with recession fears. What gives?

KYW Newsradio

Consumer confidence has plummeted due to inflation. And yet, as data suggests, retail sales are climbing. What gives? KYW Newsradio asked associate professor of marketing Meghan Pierce, Ph.D., to make sense of it.

—Christopher A. Vito

