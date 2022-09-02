Get to know the newest Explorers

Details on their academic backgrounds, geographic roots, and more.

Over a series of sizzling, late-summer days, some of La Salle University’s newest students unpacked their cars, lugged boxes into their residence halls, and settled into their new home away from home.

The 2022-23 academic year is here and, with it, new students have arrived at La Salle’s campus.

Learn more about the newest Explorers, including their distinguished academic credentials and cities and countries of origin:

About La Salle’s new students

996: The total number of new Explorers joining La Salle University across all programs and degree levels

424: The number of additional students taking classes this fall through La Salle Early Achievement Program (LEAP), a new dual-enrollment initiative

92: The number of new students who are legacies, meaning either their parents or grandparents graduated from La Salle

Academic achievement

3.42: The median GPA of the new first-year students also increased from a year ago.

1140: While La Salle does not require submission of test scores, the newest first-year undergraduate students who submitted scores boast a median SAT score of 1140—an increase from last year’s class.

25%: The percent increase, from last year, of new first-year students enrolled in the La Salle Honors Program. Due to a more academically prepared applicant pool, the program also experienced a sizable leap from a year earlier in the number of students with the academic qualifications necessary for earning admission into La Salle Honors.

Geography

42.8%: The percent of new Explorers with permanent residences in Philadelphia

15: The number of students who share the same ZIP code (19141) as La Salle

11,600: The distance, in miles, that one new student traveled—from Perth, Australia —to begin their studies at La Salle

20: La Salle’s new students hail from 20 states, plus Washington, D.C.

Extra facts

Nursing and Business Administration are the most popular undergraduate majors, among the new Explorers.

11.3%: The percentage of new Explorers who play an intercollegiate athletic sport at La Salle

40.5%: Two out of every five new first-year students are the first in their families to enroll at a college or university.

51.6%: More than half of all new Explorers identify as students of color.

Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls and Archbishop Ryan High School are the two most-common high schools among La Salle’s newest undergraduates

(NOTE: Data figures are as of Aug. 25, 2022, and subject to change.)

—Christopher A. Vito