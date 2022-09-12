U.S. News ranks La Salle among nation’s best universities

La Salle placed in the top-half of national universities overall, and scored well in social mobility, value, and undergraduate nursing.

La Salle University is ranked among the top-half of universities in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report, which also highly ranked La Salle for value and social mobility, and in multiple undergraduate programs.

In U.S. News’ Best Colleges rankings, released on Sept. 12, La Salle is ranked No. 202 among institutions that are identified as national institutions. That places La Salle in the top-half of all institutions ranked and No. 1 among Lasallian national institutions in the U.S.

This is the University’s first year of eligibility for U.S. News’ ranking of national universities, having previously been ranked among regional universities. The publication classifies national universities as those with a spectrum of undergraduate majors, and master’s and doctoral programs, and that recognize faculty scholarship as part of strengthening the rigor of the academic experience for students.

“This recognition from U.S. News & World Report is a testament to the rigor of our academic programs, the high quality of instruction and scholarship from our faculty, and the transformational outcomes we provide for our students,” said La Salle President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. “It is gratifying to find La Salle University in the company of so many exceptional colleges and universities from across the country.”

Here’s how La Salle placed elsewhere in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings:

Best value La Salle is ranked No. 149 among national universities for best value. This ranking considers a university’s academic quality and cost after accounting for total expenses and financial aid. Social mobility La Salle is ranked in the top-20% among national universities for social mobility, with a No. 82 U.S. ranking. The University is No. 1 among national universities in the Philadelphia region and No. 2 in Pennsylvania. U.S. News has ranked La Salle annually for social mobility, dating back to its 2019 debut of the ranking. U.S. News calculates its social mobility score by evaluating universities that enroll and graduate a high percentage of students who qualify for the federal Pell Grant. Undergraduate nursing La Salle’s undergraduate nursing program jumped 41 spots from last year’s ranking and places La Salle in the top-36% nationally. In 2022, undergrad nursing students at La Salle posted a higher first-time pass rate than their Pennsylvania and national peers on their national licensure exams (NCLEX) for registered nurses. Undergraduate business The undergraduate business program is among the top half of all nationally ranked university business programs. Additional rankings U.S. News ranked La Salle as the third-most diverse national university in Pennsylvania, trailing only the University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon University. La Salle also earned recognition as one of the nation’s best universities for veterans.

—Christopher A. Vito