La Salle News

September 26, 2022

La Salle in the media | September highlights

Faculty and alumni spoke to reporters about the first day of school and the death of Queen Elizabeth II. La Salle received publicity for rankings from U.S. News & World Report and Forbes, as well.

Here are a few of La Salle’s notable media appearances from September:

She always wanted to be just like her mom. Now, the two are colleagues at a Philly elementary school

Philadelphia Inquirer

With the new school year now in full force, the Philadelphia Inquirer featured La Salle alumnae Renee Schreiner, ’93, and Caitlin Schreiner, ’22. The mother and daughter teach first and third grade, respectively, at North Philadelphia’s Duckrey Elementary.

These Pa. colleges are the best in the country, says U.S. News

Harrisburg Patriot-News

La Salle placed in the top-half of universities ranked by U.S. News & World Report in its National Universities category.

4 Philadelphia-area schools ranked among the top 100 colleges in America by Forbes

Philadelphia Business Journal

Forbes included La Salle in its America’s Top Colleges list, which “showcases the finest in American education.”

Rule of Queen Elizabeth’s son will determine future of British monarchy, says La Salle professor

KYW Newsradio

The death of Queen Elizabeth II ended her 70-year reign as the monarch of the United Kingdom. KYW Newsradio spoke with Emma Leonard Boyle, Ph.D., assistant professor of political science, to learn more about the queen’s legacy and the royal family’s next steps.

Candid Coaches: Who was the best hire of the college basketball coaching carousel in 2022?

CBS Sports

If you ask the national sports media, La Salle’s hire of Fran Dunphy, ’70, as men’s basketball coach ranks as one of the top coaching moves of the last offseason. The Explorers begin their first season under Dunphy in early November.

How self-help books powered this college freshman to historic round

Golf Magazine

As if recording the lowest round ever by a golfer making his collegiate debut wasn’t enough, the Explorers’ Kevin Lydon, ’26, went on to meet a golf Hall of Famer only days later. Golf Magazine has the full story.

—Christopher A. Vito

