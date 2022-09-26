La Salle in the media | September highlights

Faculty and alumni spoke to reporters about the first day of school and the death of Queen Elizabeth II. La Salle received publicity for rankings from U.S. News & World Report and Forbes, as well.

Here are a few of La Salle’s notable media appearances from September:

Philadelphia Inquirer

With the new school year now in full force, the Philadelphia Inquirer featured La Salle alumnae Renee Schreiner, ’93, and Caitlin Schreiner, ’22. The mother and daughter teach first and third grade, respectively, at North Philadelphia’s Duckrey Elementary.

Harrisburg Patriot-News

La Salle placed in the top-half of universities ranked by U.S. News & World Report in its National Universities category.

Philadelphia Business Journal

Forbes included La Salle in its America’s Top Colleges list, which “showcases the finest in American education.”

KYW Newsradio

The death of Queen Elizabeth II ended her 70-year reign as the monarch of the United Kingdom. KYW Newsradio spoke with Emma Leonard Boyle, Ph.D., assistant professor of political science, to learn more about the queen’s legacy and the royal family’s next steps.

CBS Sports

If you ask the national sports media, La Salle’s hire of Fran Dunphy, ’70, as men’s basketball coach ranks as one of the top coaching moves of the last offseason. The Explorers begin their first season under Dunphy in early November.

Golf Magazine

As if recording the lowest round ever by a golfer making his collegiate debut wasn’t enough, the Explorers’ Kevin Lydon, ’26, went on to meet a golf Hall of Famer only days later. Golf Magazine has the full story.

—Christopher A. Vito