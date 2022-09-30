How to celebrate International Lasallian Days for Peace

La Salle University began the month with an in-person and virtual event.

The annual celebration of peace is here.

The 2022 International Lasallian Days for Peace (ILDP) runs from Sept. 21–Oct. 21. By design, the first day coincides with the United Nations’ International Day of Peace.

This year’s theme, “Building New Pathways for Peace,” is inspired by Pope Francis’ Fratelli Tutti and the 46th General Chapter held earlier this year.

“ILDP is an initiative of the International Council of Young Lasallians which was started 16 years ago,” said Vice President of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion Alisa Macksey. Previous themes include Justice, Peace, Solidarity; Peace Without Limits; and Ignite Our Hearts of Peace.

La Salle kicked off its participation in ILDP through an on-campus and virtual event. University Ministry, Service, and Support (UMSS) held an outdoor service on Sept. 21, with students, faculty, and staff gathering on Hansen Quad at the newly installed peace pole.

Continue to celebrate International Lasallian Days for Peace with these on-campus activities and resources: Prayer for Peace Join Lasallians globally in the ILDP Prayer for Peace, which is available for reflection. This year’s theme Learn more about the 2022 ILDP theme, “Pathways for Peace.” Mass on campus Celebrate Mass every Sunday at 5 p.m., and Monday–Thursday at 1 p.m., in the De La Salle Chapel.

Earlier in the day, the University community joined other Lasallians around the world during the Building New Pathways for Peace virtual event. Broadcast through Young Lasallians, the event included a welcome message from Christian Brother Chris Patiño, FSC, General Councilor and prayer by the International Young Lasallians Prayer Group. Words from Agnieszka Kochanek, a Lasallian witness from Poland during the Ukraine conflict, also were featured.

“This is a chance for the La Salle University community—students, staff, and faculty—to connect with the global Lasallian family,” Macksey said. “This month is a time for Lasallians around the world to be more self-aware and realize that change comes from ourselves and conscious decisions we make. A time to reflect on how we each can contribute to building new paths to peace by celebrating differences, being inclusive, respecting and recognizing all people, and listening to others.”

—Meg Ryan