Block party for Homecoming and Family Weekend 2022

The new format highlights three days of events and activities on campus.

A block party is coming to 20th and Olney…and you’re invited.

Homecoming and Family Weekend 2022, slated for Nov. 11–13, takes on a new format this year. The Saturday block party welcomes students, faculty, staff, families, and alumni to campus.

The block party is a free event with entertainment and pay-as-you-go food and drink options available from vendors sprinkled about campus. The party kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs right up to the 3 p.m. tipoff of the Men’s Basketball team’s home opener. Cheer on the Explorers, coached by Fran Dunphy, ’70, as they take on Wagner in Tom Gola Arena at TruMark Financial Center. (Entry to the game is free for students. All other tickets are available through La Salle Athletics.)

There’s more in store for Homecoming and Family Weekend 2022. Here are the highlights:

FRIDAY

La Salle Alumni Association Awards reception (6 p.m.)

Tickets are available for this annual event, at which the Alumni Association presents the Signum Fidei Medal and the John J. Finley, ’24, Award.

The Masque’s Drop Dead! (8 p.m.)

Visit Dan Rodden Theater for The Masque’s presentation of Drop Dead! Tickets are available at the box office the night of the show. (Student tickets are free.)

SATURDAY

20th and Olney Block Party (11 a.m.)

This is one party you won’t want to miss.

Men’s Basketball vs. Wagner (3 p.m.)

Cheer on the Blue and Gold in their 2022-23 home opener.

Deke’s BBQ Post-Game Happy Hour (5 p.m.)

Following the game at Gola, head to Deke’s and order up good food while you mingle with other Explorers fans.

The Masque’s Drop Dead! (8 p.m.)

Missed Friday’s show? Head to the box office for a ticket to see The Masque’s Saturday evening presentation of Drop Dead! (It’s free admission for students)

SUNDAY

Mass (11 a.m.)

The University invites students, families, and alumni to De La Salle Chapel in College Hall in celebration of Mass on the 32nd Sunday in Ordinary Time.

Family Weekend Brunch (12 p.m.)

After Mass, head to Treetops Café on South Campus for brunch. Pre-registration is encouraged, though not required. Students can use their meal plan and their guests can pay upon entry.

—Christopher A. Vito