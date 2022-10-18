Students have averaged a 93% pass rate over the last six testing cycles.

Graduates of La Salle University’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program achieved a 91.59% first-time pass rate on their national licensure exam for the most-recent testing cycle.

The Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing confirmed the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) first-time pass rate for La Salle’s recently graduated nursing students during the most-recent exam cycle, for the period of Oct. 1, 2021–Sept. 30, 2022.

This is the fifth time in the last six testing cycles that La Salle’s nursing students have registered a 90% first-time pass rate or better. In that span, La Salle’s nursing students have achieved a 93% overall first- time pass rate on the NCLEX-RN.

And just last year, La Salle students surpassed the pass rate averages of their peers in Pennsylvania and nationally. (The latest state and national averages are expected to be released in December 2022.)

Preparation for the NCLEX-RN examination is threaded throughout La Salle’s undergraduate nursing program, said Kathleen Czekanski, Ph.D., R.N., who serves as the dean of La Salle’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences. That preparation continues after graduation, as well, she added.

“Many students continue working closely with our tutor and retention coordinator, who offers NCLEX support sessions that focus on cognitive behavioral techniques, content reviews, and test-taking strategies,” said Czekanski, also a professor of nursing at La Salle. “This personalized support clearly aligns with the student-centered mission of La Salle University and the undergraduate nursing program, and has been well received by our graduates.”

La Salle’s nursing students complete a rigorous program that is “focused on preparing them for the complexity of today’s healthcare environment,” Czekanski said. “During their time at La Salle, students have access to classroom settings that focus on active-learning strategies, in addition to clinical experiences and simulations. These are designed to help them develop clinical judgment skills, an important focus for nurses in practice.”

—Christopher A. Vito