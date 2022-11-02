Photo recap of President Allen’s Inauguration, related events

It was a historic moment for La Salle University. More like moments, really.
The Inauguration of Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., as La Salle’s 30th President highlighted a series of events spanning an entire week, with the ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28, serving as the pinnacle. In between, there were service opportunities, a community dinner at Treetops Café, and a celebration on Hansen Quad, just to name a few.
Check out some photos from Inauguration Week:
President Allen (third from left) joins La Salle students at Face to Face Germantown to prepare meals support its guests in an afternoon of service in Northwest Philadelphia.
President Allen (center) and senior leadership from La Salle gather at Treetops Café for an Oct. 26 community dinner.
Brother Bob Kinzler, FSC, Assistant Vice President of University Ministry, Service, and Support, leads the procession into the Shrine of the Miraculous Medal for the Oct. 27 Inauguration Mass.
Members of the De La Salle Chapel Choir sing during the Inauguration Mass.
President Allen, left, listens to the homily during his Inauguration Mass.
A view from the balcony of the Shrine of the Miraculous Medal in Germantown, the site of La Salle’s Inauguration Mass.
Brother James Gaffney, President Emeritus of Lewis University, hands a six-decade rosary to President Allen as a gift from the Brothers of the Christian Schools following the Inauguration Mass.
Shivanthi Anandan, Ph.D., La Salle’s Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, opens the program at the Oct. 28 Inauguration ceremony in Tom Gola Arena at TruMark Financial Center.
Members of the honors choir from the Philadelphia High School for Girls sing a musical interlude during the Inauguration of President Allen.
President Allen delivers his Inauguration address.
President Allen continues his Inauguration address after replacing his doctoral tam with a Philadelphia Phillies hat.
President Allen greets guests at a celebratory luncheon on Hansen Quad following his Inauguration.
The University community gathers on Hansen Quad for a celebration following the Inauguration ceremony.
—Christopher A. Vito