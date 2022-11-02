Photo recap of President Allen’s Inauguration, related events

It was a historic moment for La Salle University. More like moments, really.

The Inauguration of Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., as La Salle’s 30th President highlighted a series of events spanning an entire week, with the ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28, serving as the pinnacle. In between, there were service opportunities, a community dinner at Treetops Café, and a celebration on Hansen Quad, just to name a few.

Check out some photos from Inauguration Week:

—Christopher A. Vito