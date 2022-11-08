La Salle dedicates renovated Commuter Lounge, made possible through Trustee’s support

Students, faculty, and staff celebrated the newly renovated Commuter Lounge, in La Salle’s Union, during a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The renovations, completed during the summer months, were made possible through a donation from Trustee Robert Cottone and his wife Trish. (The room now features a plaque recognizing the couple for their generosity.)

“We are proud to be a part of the La Salle community,” Cottone said, “and we feel we all have a role to play in supporting La Salle’s mission and helping to improve the student experience.”

This is just the latest act of service and philanthropy from Cottone in support of La Salle. A University Trustee since 2018, Cottone has spent more than three decades in the construction industry. He serves as president and CEO of IMC Construction, a leading Philadelphia-based construction company which contributed to the Commuter Lounge’s renovation. Recently, Cottone also made a contribution to La Salle to support the University’s recruitment and retention of veteran students.

The Commuter Lounge provides a space for students to relax and recharge. Located on the Union’s lower level, the Lounge is equipped with new flooring and furniture, additional device-charging stations, a kitchenette, and a quiet-study lounge.

La Salle President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., during the event, thanked Cottone for his continued philanthropic support. President Allen described the Commuter Lounge as a newly refurbished space that will “promote opportunity, foster community, and invite engagement.”

“When you spend enough time on a university campus, you come to realize just how precious a physical space can be,” President Allen said. “Every student invests time in finding that place—a place where they belong, where they can feel comfortable, where they study or socialize, or read or grab a bite to eat. That is why this space, our new campus Commuter Lounge, is a tremendous asset for our university. The entire La Salle community is grateful for Trustee Cottone’s continued generosity.”

—Meg Ryan

