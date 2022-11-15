Check out photos from Homecoming and Family Weekend 2022

An unseasonably warm November weekend was the perfect complement to La Salle University’s Homecoming celebration.

Homecoming and Family Weekend 2022 brought more than 1,500 alumni, students, families, and friends to La Salle’s campus across three days of events, reunions, and athletics. Highlighting the annual event, held from Nov. 11–13, was Saturday’s 20th and Olney block party.

The inaugural block party—a format change from Homecomings of recent memory—included food trucks lining North 20th Street, which had been closed to traffic. A DJ operated from the steps of Connelly Library. A kid-friendly area on the tennis courts welcomed families and children of all ages, with an inflatable obstacle course, a nine-hole mini golf course, and lawn games. Just south, student organizations met with revelers at tabling events near Alumni House.

Families and alumni also got a peak at the University’s academic offerings with a tour of the Communication Center, the Art Museum, and Connelly Library’s Special Collections. A biology professor led a science demonstration, explaining how he captures wild yeast on campus to make home-brewed beer and turn his microbiology class into an interactive, unique learning exercise.

Saturday’s events led up to a Men’s Basketball game at Tom Gola Arena in TruMark Financial Center. The Explorers, in their home opener, clinched a win against Wagner, 77-69.

“Welcoming the wider La Salle community to our campus for Homecoming and Family Weekend is one of our greatest annual traditions,” said Vice President of University Advancement Dan Joyce, M.A. ’01. “There’s a strong affinity for our University and that was on display with so many participants across the weekend of events.”

Homecoming and Family Weekend also included the Alumni Association Awards on Friday, Nov. 11. Sunday’s events rounded out the event with Mass, family brunch, and the 50th reunion dinner for the Class of 1972.

Scroll down for highlights from the weekend.

—Meg Ryan