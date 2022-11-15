How to support La Salle on Giving Tuesday

Gifts to the University will support the Charter Challenge.

You can support La Salle University on Giving Tuesday.

Recognized globally, Giving Tuesday refers to the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. (This year, it falls on Tuesday, Nov. 29). Giving Tuesday is a worldwide day of philanthropy that encourages collaboration and giving and celebrates generosity on the cusp of the holiday season.

This year, your Giving Tuesday gift to La Salle can count toward the Charter Challenge. President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., announced the Charter Challenge in his Inauguration address. This is a single-year $10 million fundraising initiative that will strengthen the campus and academic experiences of La Salle’s students.

Here are seven areas where a gift on Giving Tuesday can also apply to the Charter Challenge:

La Salle Fund for Student Scholarships

President’s Strategic Initiative Fund, reserved for addressing the University’s areas of greatest need

Honors Program Scholarship Initiative

School of Arts and Sciences Fund

School of Business Fund

School of Nursing and Health Sciences Fund

Explorer Fund for Athletics

1863 Achievement Scholarships

You also could contact the University Advancement team to discuss a four-year commitment of $5,000 per year toward the 1863 Achievement Scholarship. This new giving opportunity will provide scholarship support for prospective students in strong academic standing who are entering La Salle in the Class of 2027. Call 215-951-1632 or email mcgettigan@lasalle.edu to discuss the 1863 Achievement Scholarship with Mary Kay McGettigan, ’01, M.A. ’13, Senior Director of Alumni Engagement and Annual Giving.

—Christopher A. Vito