Make a difference for Philadelphia children this Christmas. Here’s how

Grab a QR code on campus. They are hanging from Christmas trees positioned in high-traffic areas: the lobbies of the Union, St. Benilde Tower, and Founders’ Hall.
The QR codes are the newest development of the gift and toy drive, said Director of University Ministry Regina Gauss Kosiek, ’01, M.A. ’18. Importantly, they do not track to a specific child.
“In the past, a lost tag might translate to a child not receiving a gift,” Gauss Kosiek said. “The QR codes are merely reminders that our community can take from a tree carry in their pockets as they go about their day, reminding them to make a difference for a child the next time they log on to Amazon.”
“It’s important that our gift and toy drive be as inclusive as possible and representative of all children, including those who are neurodiverse and those with physical limitations,” said speech-language pathology graduate student Sophia Milione, ’22, M.A. ’23, who is leading the planning and organization of UMSS’ annual drive.
The deadline for purchasing a gift or toy is Dec. 19.
“Every contribution helps,” said Milione, “to make sure we help our neighbors have the happiest Christmas and holiday season.”