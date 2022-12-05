La Salle in the media | November highlights

Reporters talked to La Salle experts about genetic mapping, kindness in kids, and board composition.

What can kids learn from animals, when it comes to displays of kindness? That’s one example of La Salle University faculty speaking with media in November.

In others, reporters talked to faculty experts about genetic mapping and board composition. And one La Salle alumnus received media coverage after winning a major sports championship.

Here are the recent highlights:

6ABC

Since 1999, students who comprise La Salle’s Ambassadors have fundraised for and served early Thanksgiving meals to Philadelphia Police from the districts that serve the University’s campus and neighbors. 6ABC has more on this story.

National Geographic

It’s well known that animals display kindness in the wild. Can those traits encourage kindness among children? To learn more, National Geographic spoke with Hilary Kratz, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychology. She studies child clinical psychology and the treatment of anxiety and other related disorders in young people.

NBC10

Brian DeHaven, Ph.D., associate professor of biology, studies genetic mapping and uses bootstrapping to explain DNA sequencing data. His doppelganger—MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki—studies election mapping and polling data. NBC10 shares how DeHaven creatively incorporates his lookalike into his lesson plans.

Philadelphia Inquirer

A report by the Nonprofit Center at La Salle and the Women’s Nonprofit Leadership Initiative, analyzing the racial and gender diversity of area education and healthcare boards, received prominent coverage from the Philadelphia Inquirer. Kara Wentworth, Ph.D., executive director of the Nonprofit Center at La Salle, is quoted.

KYW Newsradio

John McCarthy, ’14, played the role of unlikely hero in Major League Soccer’s championship game. The former Explorer came on as a substitute and made key saves in a penalty shootout to lead his team to victory—and earn MLS Cup MVP honors. KYW Newsradio had the story.

—Christopher A. Vito