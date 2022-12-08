Photo recap: Holiday Village and Christmas tree lighting 

The annual campus event included a hot cocoa bar, card-writing station, and photos with Santa.

The La Salle University community gathered for its second annual Holiday Village and tree lighting ceremony on Monday, Dec. 5.

The event included a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony led by President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., just outside the Union, and with a little help from Santa. About 100 students, faculty, staff, and Christian Brothers mingled among the different spots located inside and outside of the Union, including a hot cocoa bar, card-writing station, and cookie-decorating station.

The cool, crisp night was the seasonal backdrop to a festive evening as attendees dressed their cups of hot chocolate with whipped cream and marshmallows, created holiday t-shirt designs, and snapped photos with Santa.

The tree, strung with white lights and blue ornaments, and finished with a snowflake topper, is located outside of the Union on the patio. It will be aglow nightly through the Christmas and holiday season.

Here are some highlights from the event:

—Meg Ryan