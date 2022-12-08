Skip to Main Content

La Salle News

December 8, 2022

Photo recap: Holiday Village and Christmas tree lighting 

President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. (left), emcees the Christmas tree lighting with an appearance from Santa.

The annual campus event included a hot cocoa bar, card-writing station, and photos with Santa.

The La Salle University community gathered for its second annual Holiday Village and tree lighting ceremony on Monday, Dec. 5.

The event included a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony led by President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., just outside the Union, and with a little help from Santa. About 100 students, faculty, staff, and Christian Brothers mingled among the different spots located inside and outside of the Union, including a hot cocoa bar, card-writing station, and cookie-decorating station.

The cool, crisp night was the seasonal backdrop to a festive evening as attendees dressed their cups of hot chocolate with whipped cream and marshmallows, created holiday t-shirt designs, and snapped photos with Santa.

The tree, strung with white lights and blue ornaments, and finished with a snowflake topper, is located outside of the Union on the patio. It will be aglow nightly through the Christmas and holiday season.

Here are some highlights from the event:

—Meg Ryan

President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and happy holidays prior to the tree lighting.
President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. and Santa pose with students for photos.
President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. speaks with students following the Christmas tree lighting.
A student finishes her holiday ornament decoration with sparkly string.
A student dresses a cup of hot chocolate with marshmallows.
Students create ornaments with a variety of decorations.
A student presses a holiday design onto a t-shirt.
Students create t-shirt designs with a variety of press-on applications and other items.
A student decorates a gingerbread cookie with icing.
The cookie decoration station offers a variety of icing colors and sprinkles.

 

