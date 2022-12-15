What you need to know about La Salle’s newest graduate program

In Fall 2023, the University launches a Master of Science in Supply Chain Management and Analytics.

Supply chain management is an old problem with new global issue spanning oceans and industries. It’s affecting home remodeling and holiday shopping. It’s limiting access to everything from computer chips to baby formula.

La Salle University is offering a new graduate-degree program—Master of Science in Supply Chain Management and Analytics—to equip students with the skills necessary for leadership in this booming field poised to transform with the challenges of these current times.

Here’s what you need to know about La Salle’s new program:

It’s fully online.

La Salle’s M.S. in Supply Chain Management and Analytics is delivered 100% online and asynchronously. The program requires 30 total credits and can be completed in one year.

An international education to solve a global problem.

Supply chain management is a global problem and practicing managers and leaders in this field need an international education. La Salle has partnered with POLIMI Graduate School of Management, in Milan, Italy, to provide this global perspective.

Graduate from one program with two degrees.

Upon completing their coursework, students in the program will earn a Master of Science in Supply Chain Analytics from Philadelphia-based La Salle and a Master of Supply Chain Management from Milan-based POLIMI Graduate School of Management.

An AACSB-accredited partnership.

La Salle and POLIMI are accredited by AACSB International, the Association for the Advancement of Collegiate Schools of Business. AACSB accreditation is the benchmark of exemplary business education. Fewer than 5% of the world’s business schools maintain accreditation through AACSB.

A one-of-a-kind program.

La Salle’s program is believed to be the only one of its kind, featuring partner AACSB-accredited institutions from the U.S. and Italy.

It’s a STEM-designated program.

La Salle’s program meets the U.S. Department of Homeland Security criteria to achieve STEM designation. Many government agencies, from the Department of Defense, to NASA and the Central Intelligence Agency, require STEM degrees for certain jobs.

It’s taught by expert faculty.

In this joint degree program, students will learn from La Salle and POLIMI faculty, that are leaders in supply chain management and business analytics.

Applications are open now.

You can apply right away. Learn more about the program, including how to apply.

—Christopher A. Vito