La Salle in the media | December highlights

In December, faculty members spoke with reporters about the effects of inflation, while students and alumni earned recognition for their athletic and professional contributions.

Here are the recent highlights:

KYW Newsradio

Companies are manipulating packaging to put less of a product inside it, but they are charging the same (or sometimes more) for it. Nilofar Varzgani, Ph.D., assistant professor of business systems and analytics, spoke with KYW Newsradio about the trend called ‘shrinkflation.’

Philadelphia Inquirer

In December, the University installed an eight-foot statue of Tom Gola, ’55, one of the best college basketball players of all time, outside the campus arena that bears his name.

Philadelphia Business Journal

Dan Rhoton, ’98, is one of 27 chief executive officers recognized by Philadelphia Business Journal. His work with Camden-based Hopeworks provides skill acquisition and job training for young adults looking to break into the tech field.

6ABC

Inflation is leading consumers to push previously maintained boundaries on food and expiration dates. Is this safe? Sarah Barnes, assistant professor of nutrition and a registered dietician, spoke with 6ABC about how to protect yourself while maximizing your food budget.

Philadelphia Inquirer

“Everybody takes different routes to get where they want to be,” said women’s basketball player Gabby Crawford, ’23, in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, which highlighted the successes of the Explorers’ newest roster additions.

Religion News Service

Art “gives us an emotional, embodied, sensorial connection and experience of the Divine,” said Maureen O’Connell, Ph.D., professor of religion and theology, in explaining how a digital mural developed at an Archdiocese of Philadelphia synod increases engagement between the Catholic Church and the laity, particularly young people and marginalized communities.

—Christopher A. Vito