Get involved on MLK Day

Recognized nationally this year on Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day provides many opportunities for the La Salle community and those in the Philadelphia area to celebrate and honor the civil rights activist’s legacy.

Here are a few notable service projects and engagement activities:

Celebrate activism

La Salle UMSS will host NETWORK, a national nuns activists lobbying group, to facilitate training on social activism and radical love. The event will be held on Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Union Music Room. Refreshments and snacks will be provided during the training. Current students, faculty, and staff at La Salle are invited to participate. Register your spot for the training.

Attend an Explorers basketball game

For the third consecutive year, the men’s basketball teams of La Salle and Saint Joseph’s universities commemorate Dr. King’s legacy with a rivalry game in Tom Gola Arena at TruMark Financial Center on Monday, Jan. 16. The players will tip-off at 2 p.m. and will wear special warm-up shirts in honor of Dr. King. Purchase tickets to the game, which will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Student-athletes show support

La Salle student-athletes from the men’s and women’s basketball teams, along with the track and field and swimming teams, have planned visits to nearby Logan Elementary School for days of service. Student-athletes will spruce up the school with painting, polishing, and general cleaning.

Serve the Philadelphia community

Participate in the Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service. In collaboration with Global Citizen, the largest MLK day event in the U.S. provides a variety of service opportunities including community clean-ups, food donations, and reflective conversations. Learn more about the MLK Day of Service.

Invite the family

The Please Touch Museum welcomes families for a day of activities to honor Dr. King. Guests can participate in design challenges and art workshops, all capped off with an end-of-the-day parade. Check out the full schedule.

Visit a museum

The Museum of the American Revolution is honoring Dr. King with a weekend of events. From Jan. 14–16, there’s a variety of discussions, performances, and exhibitions scheduled for viewing. Review the schedule in its entirety.

Participate in a neighborhood clean-up

Bartram’s Garden welcomes guests to attend its Martin Luther King Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 16. The clean-up includes beautifying streets and public spaces in the Southwest community of Philadelphia. It also supports the African Family Health Organization (AFAHO), an organization providing health services and educational resources to African and Caribbean immigrants and refugees living in greater Philadelphia.

Give back

The African American Museum in Philadelphia hosts The Big Give Back. In collaboration with the Center of Hope, the museum collects personal care items to provide to people in the city who are experiencing homelessness. The items include socks, clean underwear, diapers, baby formula, and feminine hygiene products. Volunteers will gather at the museum Friday, Jan. 13 from 5:30–7:30 p.m., to bundle donated items into care packages for delivery to the Center’s men and women’s shelters.

—Meg Ryan