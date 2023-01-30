La Salle in the media | January highlights

In January, reporters throughout the region wrote about La Salle University’s newest academic program partnership for future nursing majors and La Salle’s efforts to end food insecurity.

Here are the highlights:

Al Dia

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf awarded $1 million in grants to colleges and universities to meet the needs of food-insecure students. La Salle received the largest such grant in Philadelphia—and the largest for which it was eligible. Get the details, from coverage in Al Dia.

Philly Voice

La Salle is in good company, partnering with the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Cleveland nonprofit The Howley Foundation to give future La Salle nursing students a path toward a college degree and a headstart on their professional lives. Philly Voice has the full story.

Philadelphia Business Journal

The Nonprofit Center at La Salle led the research behind recent analysis of board composition at Philadelphia’s leading health systems and higher education institutions. Here’s more, via Philadelphia Business Journal.

NBC’s Golf Pass

Division I athlete Libby Gilliland, ’23, who competes with La Salle’s women’s golf team, authored this story for NBC’s Golf Pass. Gilliland explains how she found “joy, community, and opportunity” through golf, and encourages parents to get their daughters involved in the sport.

—Christopher A. Vito