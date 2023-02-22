The countdown is on for 10th annual Day of Giving

Mark your calendar, the 10th annual Day of Giving is set for Tuesday, March 21. La Salle University is calling on Explorers everywhere to make a contribution of any size that will enhance the academic and campus experience for La Salle students.

Gifts to La Salle on this annual day of philanthropy will help the University achieve the Charter Challenge—an ambitious, single-year initiative with a goal of raising $10 million by May 31. (As of late February, the University was two-thirds of the way toward that mark—with a lead gift of $3 million from the Christian Brothers providing momentum.)

Learn more about the Charter Challenge and where you can support the University on the 10th annual Day of Giving.

There are many ways to get involved. Use the University’s social media toolkit to raise awareness about Day of Giving and encourage others to make a gift.

—Christopher A. Vito