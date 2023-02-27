Skip to Main Content
February 27, 2023

La Salle in the media | February highlights

La Salle University alumni and faculty discuss the Eagles’ appearance in the Super Bowl, recent career moves, and how Valentine’s Day can adversely affect relationships. 

Here are a few highlights: 

With teams soaring, can Philly still call itself an ‘underdog’ city? 

KYW Newsradio 

Have the winning ways of Philadelphia’s pro sports teams shifted the mindset of fans, who thrive on an underdog mentality? Meredith Kneavel, Ph.D., professor of public health and associate dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, explains in an interview with KYW Newsradio. 

6ABC hires former La Salle soccer All-American Renee Washington as Action News sports reporter 

Philadelphia Business Journal 

Renee Washington, ’14, a three-time All-America selection with the Explorers women’s soccer program, has excelled professionally as a sports broadcaster. Philadelphia Business Journal reports on Washington’s full-time return to Philadelphia as a reporter and anchor with 6ABC.  

Marriage ministry offers couples antidote to ‘Valentine’s Effect’ divorces 

Detroit Catholic 

Valentine’s Day, typically a day reserved for celebrating love, can actually have an adverse effect on relationships. Explaining in an interview with Detroit Catholic is Reverend Francis Berna, I.V.D., Ph.D., professor and director of the graduate religion program in theology and ministry. 

‘A great team with great kids’: La Salle to honor 1989-90 Explorers team that had most wins in school history 

Philadelphia Inquirer 

The 1989-90 men’s basketball team finished the season with a 30-2 record a No. 12 national ranking, and landed three players in the NBA—including national player of the year Lionel Simmons, ’90. Here’s more on this record-setting team, from the Philadelphia Inquirer. 

Nickelberry shoots La Salle past St. Joe’s for 2nd straight win 

City of Basketball Love 

The men’s basketball program experienced a surge in February, ripping off a number of consecutive wins—perhaps none bigger than their victory on the road against their conference and Big 5 rival Saint Joseph’s. 

—Christopher A. Vito 

