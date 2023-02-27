La Salle in the media | February highlights

La Salle University alumni and faculty discuss the Eagles’ appearance in the Super Bowl, recent career moves, and how Valentine’s Day can adversely affect relationships.

Here are a few highlights:

KYW Newsradio

Have the winning ways of Philadelphia’s pro sports teams shifted the mindset of fans, who thrive on an underdog mentality? Meredith Kneavel, Ph.D., professor of public health and associate dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, explains in an interview with KYW Newsradio.

Philadelphia Business Journal

Renee Washington, ’14, a three-time All-America selection with the Explorers women’s soccer program, has excelled professionally as a sports broadcaster. Philadelphia Business Journal reports on Washington’s full-time return to Philadelphia as a reporter and anchor with 6ABC.

Detroit Catholic

Valentine’s Day, typically a day reserved for celebrating love, can actually have an adverse effect on relationships. Explaining in an interview with Detroit Catholic is Reverend Francis Berna, I.V.D., Ph.D., professor and director of the graduate religion program in theology and ministry.

Philadelphia Inquirer

The 1989-90 men’s basketball team finished the season with a 30-2 record a No. 12 national ranking, and landed three players in the NBA—including national player of the year Lionel Simmons, ’90. Here’s more on this record-setting team, from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

City of Basketball Love

The men’s basketball program experienced a surge in February, ripping off a number of consecutive wins—perhaps none bigger than their victory on the road against their conference and Big 5 rival Saint Joseph’s.

—Christopher A. Vito