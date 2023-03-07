Here’s how to celebrate Mission and Heritage Week at La Salle

The week of events—recognizing the University’s historic mission and legacy—will include presentations, panel discussions, and more.

Celebrate what it means to be Lasallian during La Salle University’s Mission and Heritage Week.

La Salle and the Office of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion will host a variety of events from Monday, March 20 through Thursday, March 23. Check out the full event listing.

This is a time each year for students, faculty, staff, and alumni to reflect on and celebrate the University’s mission and core values. The community will also honor the legacy of Saint John Baptist de La Salle and the founding of what was then La Salle College in March 1863. (Charter Day falls on March 20. This year marks the University’s 160th anniversary.)

One of those Mission Week events is a presentation by University Trustee Brother Bob Schaefer, ’89, FSC, the Brother Visitor of the Lasallian District of Eastern North America (DENA), on what it means to be a Lasallian student.

Brother Bob shared a few details on what attendees can expect from his Tuesday, March 21 presentation at 12:45 p.m. in the Union Music Room.

How do you define a Lasallian student?

Brother Bob: A Lasallian student is any young person who is part of one of our school communities who finds meaning in the Lasallian story, spirituality, and mission.

What are the ways La Salle’s students can reach their potential every day?

Brother Bob: From a Christian perspective, “potential” is developing into the person God intended you to be at the moment you were created. Reaching one’s potential is about making choices and integrating values that bring out the best in oneself. This will frequently involve focusing one’s attention on the needs of others rather than an over-emphasis on personal needs.

How does La Salle University connect broadly with our Lasallian network?

Brother Bob: La Salle University is an important part of our global community of educational works. It is inspired by the same story of John Baptist de La Salle. The educational program seeks to provide a human and Christian education to the students so that they can live meaningful lives in service to God and neighbor and the common good, just like all our schools around the world aim to do.

What is One La Salle?

Brother Bob: Come to the presentation and discover what the One La Salle challenge is!

Why should the La Salle community participate in Mission Week?

Brother Bob: Mission Week is an opportunity to deepen your understanding of the unique identity of La Salle University and to learn more about the Lasallian spirit which has animated La Salle University since its very beginnings.

—Meg Ryan