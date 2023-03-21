La Salle honors 160 years with historical series

In March 2023, La Salle University celebrated the 160th anniversary of receiving its charter from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

At the time, our name was La Salle College. Much more than our name has changed since then.

To commemorate this milestone, La Salle University—in partnership with University Archives—explored its storied history through retrospective articles.

These include:

Notable figures who have visited campus From politicians to musicians, the La Salle community has received visits from a variety of recognizable faces over the years. Check out who has made their way to 20th and Olney.

Honorary degree recipients A look at people who have been recognized by La Salle with receipt of an honorary doctorate.



—Meg Ryan