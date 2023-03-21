La Salle honors 160 years with historical series

In March 2023, La Salle University celebrated the 160th anniversary of receiving its charter from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
At the time, our name was La Salle College. Much more than our name has changed since then.
To commemorate this milestone, La Salle University—in partnership with University Archives—explored its storied history through retrospective articles.
These include:
- The history of La Salle’s electronic carillon, or the sound of bells played through tape recordings, dates to the late 1950s.
- Various academic buildings, conference rooms, and activity spaces commemorate those from the University’s history. These are the stories behind those important individuals.
- Take a look back at how past La Salle presidents were welcomed into office.
- In celebration of the inauguration of University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., here is a review of past inaugural celebrations through the years.
- Throughout La Salle’s 160-year history, there have been plenty of memorable moments. Here are some lesser-known details about La Salle.
- From politicians to musicians, the La Salle community has received visits from a variety of recognizable faces over the years. Check out who has made their way to 20th and Olney.
- A look at people who have been recognized by La Salle with receipt of an honorary doctorate.
—Meg Ryan